Dong Thap farmers boost livelihoods with water hyacinth harvest

Amid scorching heat, farmers in Dong Thap are rushing to dry water hyacinth as prices triple, creating steady income for rural households while helping clear waterways and fueling a growing handicraft export market.

Amid an intense heatwave, farmers in Dong Thap are accelerating the harvest of water hyacinth for drying. With prices surging to three times last month’s levels, the trade is not only providing stable livelihoods for thousands of rural workers but also helping to clear and clean local waterways.

Capitalizing on a severe heatwave, farmers in Dong Thap are hastening the collection of water hyacinth for the purpose of drying.

At a dried water hyacinth collection point in Cai Be Commune, trader Le Thi Thanh said prices for high-quality dried hyacinth have now exceeded VND25,000 per kilogram. The material is then supplied to weaving facilities both within and outside the province for the production of handicrafts.

Tran Thi Hao, a local farmer who harvests and dries water hyacinth in Cai Be, said the work has brought steady income to many residents. The current hot weather has created ideal conditions for drying, resulting in faster processing, better-quality products, and higher prices—leaving farmers encouraged.

“With current prices ranging from VND25,000 to VND28,000 per kilogram, we can earn around VND500,000 a day. This helps support our families while also contributing to cleaner rivers and smoother boat traffic,” Hao said.

The expansion of export markets for water hyacinth handicrafts is creating a sustainable value chain, providing stable employment for thousands of rural workers and contributing significantly to local economic development.

Water hyacinth is crafted into exquisite handmade decorative items

Water hyacinth is crafted into exquisite handmade decorative items

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan