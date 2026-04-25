Young chef brings Vietnamese culture into art of cake design

As a young chef, Nguyen Huu Thien An has identified a significant gap in the field of cake decoration that offers ample room to convey stories of Vietnam’s history, culture, and people.

For him, each cake is no longer merely a culinary product but a medium through which narratives of Vietnamese identity can be expressed. Through meticulous design and artistic creativity, he integrates cultural symbols and historical elements into his work, transforming cakes into visual stories that resonate with tradition and heritage.

Putting the story before aesthetics

Nguyen Huu Thien An and his work, "Khuyet" (The Incomplete)

His latest creation, titled Khuyet (The Incomplete), stands as a compelling testament to this approach. The idea originated from a question circulating on social media: “What is a mother’s dream?” Unlike many of the responses he encountered, Thien An chose to reflect on it from a different perspective. Placing a mother in the context of wartime, he reasoned that the answer would likely be the same for many: “I wish for the war to end, for the country to be reunified, and for my child to return home safely.”

From this line of thought, he began searching for a setting that could most vividly embody such a dream—eventually turning to the image of underground tunnels as a powerful symbolic space.

According to Thien An, the tunnel is not merely a military structure; it is also a place that bears witness to the lives of Vietnamese people who lived, fought, and even sacrificed beneath the ground. This perspective allows him to seamlessly incorporate cultural and historical elements into his work through emotion and symbolic association.

Standing over one meter tall, Khuyet (The Incomplete) was completed over nearly two months, from conceptualization and sketching to the construction of its overall composition. The two primary materials, including rice flour and fondant, were handled with meticulous care. The title Khuyet (The Incomplete) itself reflects the underlying message: some voids can never be filled, and some individuals may never have stepped onto the battlefield yet carry lifelong wounds.

Through this work, he also expresses profound gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence while paying tribute to the wives and mothers who have remained quietly resilient behind the front lines.

The work, "Khuyet" (The Incomplete) by Nguyen Huu Thien An

According to Thien An, the greatest challenge did not lie in the intricate miniature details embedded within the tunnel but in the ability to evoke genuine emotions from viewers. “What I am most proud of is not the level of technical complexity, but whether the work can prompt people to pause, even briefly, and truly feel. If someone, upon looking at Khuyet, is reminded of their own mother or becomes aware of a deeply personal loss within their memories, that is the emotional connection I hope to achieve,” he shared.

Creating from cultural materials

Khuyet marks the opening work of the “Vietnam Quintessence” project, through which Thien An pursues the goal of systematically and thoughtfully integrating Vietnamese culture into the art of cake design.

According to him, while traditional cultural materials have been extensively explored in fields such as painting, music, and stage performance, the pastry sector still lacks truly outstanding works in this regard. Beyond the baking community, Thien An aspires for his creations to reach a broader public and even extend to international audiences.

Each piece, therefore, goes beyond mere aesthetic value to become a narrative vehicle—spreading the beauty of Vietnam’s cultural identity, its people, and its heritage. In doing so, it aims to help younger generations gain a deeper understanding, foster a sense of pride, and draw inspiration from the nation’s enduring traditional values.

The work, "Khuyet" (The Incomplete) by Nguyen Huu Thien An

In fact, culture has consistently served as both the foundation and inspiration throughout Thien An’s creative journey. In 2025, his wedding cake masterpiece, Hy Su Hat Boi, inspired by the traditional art of Tuong (Vietnam classical opera), earned him a gold medal in the Wedding Cake category at the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic—one of Asia’s most prestigious culinary competitions.

Following Khuyet, he plans to further develop his next creation based on Vietnamese fairy tales and folk stories that have been closely associated with generations of Vietnamese people, particularly children. In his view, this is not only a familiar source of inspiration but also a repository of distinctive life lessons and cultural values deeply rooted in Vietnamese identity.

Thien An shared that despite facing failures on multiple occasions and even going through periods of creative stagnation, he has found renewed motivation by recognizing a deeper purpose in his work. For him, cake-making is not merely about creating visually appealing or delicious products but about telling stories of national culture—preserving and promoting the enduring values of life. It is this sense of purpose that continues to inspire him to persevere on his creative journey.

Nguyen Huu Thien An, born in 1999, began his career in pastry-making in 2017. He has since earned numerous prestigious accolades in the field, including the championship title at the Vietnam Bakery Cup; a gold medal at the Hong Kong International Culinary Classic (2025, China) and Battle of the Chefs (2024, Malaysia); as well as the Team Spirit Award at the Shenzhen Chef Competition (2023, China).

By Van Tuan – Translated by Kim Khanh