Business

Flower growers in Dong Thap face labor crunch ahead of Tet

SGGPO

With the Lunar New Year of 2026 approaching, flower growers and traders across Dong Thap Province are struggling to find seasonal workers.

As the Lunar New Year of 2026 nears, growers and traders across Dong Thap Province are grappling with a deepening shortage of seasonal workers, even as they offer daily wages of VND400,000 to VND500,000 and extend shifts late into the night.

HOA KIENG.jpg
A laborer is taking care of flower before transporting to Ho Chi Minh City

In My Phong Flower Village, Sa Dec Flower Village and the Sa Dec Ornamental Plant Center, labor demand has surged to two or three times normal levels as orders peak. Yet gardeners say workers remain scarce. Tran Ta, an ornamental plant garden owner in Sa Dec Ward, said transport orders to other provinces have soared, forcing him to raise wages to VND500,000 per day with meals included.

DBSCL.jpg
Laborers carry flower pots to trucks

Even then, there are still not enough workers. His family has to work late every night to meet deadlines, he said.

The shortage has pushed freelance earnings higher. Tran Van Tung, who waters chrysanthemums from early morning to late night, earns up to VND700,000 per day. Traders warn that labor pressure is especially acute in transport, which requires skilled handling to avoid damaging plants, and expect the shortage to persist through late December.

Related News
By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Flower growers in Dong Thap labor crunch ahead of Tet Sa Dec Flower Village

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn