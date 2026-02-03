Vietnam imposes temporary anti-dumping duties on imported colorless float glass

Vietnam has temporarily imposed anti-dumping duties on certain colorless float glass imports from Indonesia and Malaysia, following preliminary findings that the products were sold at dumped prices and caused material harm to domestic manufacturers.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to apply provisional anti-dumping duties on selected colorless float glass products originating from Indonesia and Malaysia. The decision, signed by Deputy Minister Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, sets duty rates ranging from 15.17 percent to 63.39 percent, depending on the producer and exporter.

According to the ministry’s preliminary investigation, imports of colorless float glass from the two countries were found to be dumped in the Vietnamese market, resulting in clear injury to the domestic glass manufacturing industry. A sharp rise in import volumes during the investigation period intensified competitive pressure and negatively affected the production and business performance of local enterprises.

In response, the ministry introduced temporary measures to prevent serious and potentially irreparable damage to the industry, while allowing additional time for investigators to collect, verify, and assess information provided by relevant stakeholders.

During the provisional period, the investigating authority will continue working with domestic producers as well as importing and exporting companies to complete the case file. The findings will form the basis for determining whether official anti-dumping measures will be imposed in accordance with Vietnam’s foreign trade management regulations.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan