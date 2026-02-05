Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production shows strong momentum

Ho Chi Minh City’s industrial production maintained positive momentum in January 2026, led by manufacturing and processing, according to the city’s Statistics Office.

Specifically, the industrial production index (IIP) in January 2026 was estimated to increase by 1.1 percent compared with the previous month and surge by 30.4 percent year on year. Of this, the manufacturing and processing sector rose by 1.8 percent month on month and by 34.5 percent year on year.

The production index of the four key industrial sectors rose by 34.7 percent year on year in January, 4.3 percentage points higher than the overall industry growth rate. Among them, pharmaceuticals and chemicals increased by 58.7 percent, food processing by 28.3 percent, mechanical engineering by 27.4 percent, and electronic products manufacturing by 17.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the production index of three traditional industrial sectors increased by 31.6 percent year on year, including leather and related products, up 39.6 percent; garment manufacturing, up 27.5 percent; and textiles, up 21.5 percent.

Local enterprises showcase products at a supporting industries exhibition in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Thanh Dung)

Several major industrial products recorded sharp output increases year on year, including plywood, up 152 percent; cement, up 103.9 percent; sauces and condiments, up 73.2 percent; filtered cigarettes, up 56.4 percent; plastic packaging of all kinds, up 56.4 percent; detergent powder and cleaning products, up 48.9 percent; and sports footwear, up 47.4 percent.

The consumption index of the manufacturing and processing sector in January was estimated to increase by 1 percent from the previous month and by 56.1 percent year on year.

Regarding labor utilization, the labor index in January 2026 rose by 1.3 percent month on month and by 1.1 percent year on year. Industries recording year-on-year increases in labor included electrical equipment manufacturing; motor vehicle manufacturing; and the production of electronic products, computers and optical products (all up 5.1 percent), as well as fabricated metal products, up 3.7 percent, and printing and reproduction of recorded media, up 3.6 percent.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong