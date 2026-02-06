Tet demand rises as Ho Chi Minh City ensures ample supply

Demand for Tet (Lunar New Year) goods is rising in Ho Chi Minh City, while supply remains abundant and prices are stable.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung pays a visit to Satra Foods Tran Nao to inspect the supply of Tet holiday goods.

On the afternoon of February 5, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung led a working delegation to inspect preparations for the 2026 Tet market. The delegation visited Safoco Foodstuff Joint Stock Company in Linh Xuan Ward, Co.opmart Xa Lo Ha Noi in Tang Nhon Phu Ward, MM Mega Market An Phu, and Satra Foods Tran Nao in Binh Trung Ward.

Reporting to city leaders, Pham Thi Thu Hong, General Director of Safoco, said the company plans to supply around 1,850 tons of products in January 2026, up 25 percent from the previous month. Of this volume, 1,370 tons are earmarked for the domestic market and 480 tons for export. Despite a 15–20 percent rise in raw material and fuel costs, Safoco has kept selling prices stable, stepped up promotional programs, and extended daily delivery hours until 10 p.m. to ensure uninterrupted supply during the peak shopping season.

Major distribution systems said they had prepared early by boosting inventories and diversifying supply. MM Mega Market Vietnam has increased local specialty products, organized a Pork Festival, and expanded 24/7 operations at several outlets. Nguyen Duc Toan, CEO of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said current purchasing power is about 15 percent higher than on normal days and is expected to rise further as Tet approaches, with Vietnamese goods accounting for more than 90 percent of products on shelves. Co-opmart and Satra also reported sharply higher inventories, a wide range of goods, and stable prices sufficient to meet any sudden spike in Tet demand.

Commending the proactive efforts of businesses and distributors, Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung called on relevant units to continue ensuring adequate supplies of essential goods, strictly control quality and food safety, and maintain reasonable prices so that all residents can enjoy a safe and prosperous Tet.

He stressed that amid market volatility, close coordination and initiative from enterprises play a key role in stabilizing daily life and supporting the city’s economic growth. Well-prepared supplies and controlled prices help reinforce market confidence, while also creating opportunities to enhance the standing of Vietnamese goods in both domestic and international markets.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan