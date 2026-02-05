Vietnam attracts nearly US$2.6 billion in foreign investment in January 2026

According to data from the Ministry of Finance, foreign direct investment (FDI) disbursement in Vietnam continued to post solid year-on-year growth in January 2026.

Specifically, FDI disbursement in January 2026 reached US$1.68 billion, up more than 11 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

The Ministry of Finance said the figure underscores foreign investors’ continued implementation and expansion of production and business activities in Vietnam, reflecting sustained confidence in the country’s business environment and economic prospects.

However, total newly registered FDI declined sharply from a year earlier. Total registered foreign investment in January 2026 amounted to more than $2.575 billion, down nearly 41 percent year on year, compared with more than $4.3 billion in January 2025.

Of the total, newly registered capital reached nearly $1.5 billion across 349 projects, up almost 16 percent in value and nearly 24 percent in the number of projects. Adjusted capital totaled nearly $889 million across 91 cases, down more than 67 percent, while capital contributed through share purchases and capital contributions exceeded $198 million across 265 transactions, down nearly 39 percent.

By sector, registered FDI in January 2026 remained heavily concentrated in the processing and manufacturing industries, which accounted for the dominant share of total registered capital, followed by real estate, information and communications, and wholesale and retail trade.

This structure is consistent with trends seen over many years, reaffirming Vietnam’s position as an attractive destination for production, processing, and manufacturing projects amid the ongoing global supply chain realignment.

In terms of investment partners, Singapore led with $1.07 billion, accounting for nearly 42 percent of total registered capital, followed by South Korea with $551 million, or more than 21 percent. China contributed $385 million, or 15 percent, while Japan invested $208 million, or about 8 percent.

Overall, traditional investors from the Asia-Pacific region continued to dominate, with the four leading partners—Singapore, South Korea, China, and Japan—together accounting for around 86 percent of total registered FDI. Several investors from Europe and North America, including the United States and the Netherlands, also maintained a notable presence, underscoring the increasing diversification of foreign investment sources into Vietnam.

