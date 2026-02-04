HCMC implements temporary solutions to clear goods delayed by Decree 46

Several businesses importing goods for the 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday rushed to submit self-declaration dossiers to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety to complete customs clearance procedures and avoid supply disruptions.

At the city’s socio-economic working session for January and the discussion of tasks and solutions for February, chaired by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety Pham Khanh Phong Lan said that on the morning of February 4, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Cong Vinh had chaired an emergency working session to address difficulties arising from Decree 46/2026/ND-CP, which provides detailed regulations and guidance for implementing the Law on Food Safety.

Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan noted that despite taking effect on January 26, the decree provides no transitional arrangements, leaving businesses scrambling to comply.

While awaiting detailed guidance from relevant ministries and agencies, which the Deputy Prime Minister had earlier directed to be issued by February 2 but has yet to materialize, Ho Chi Minh City has agreed to apply temporary solutions.

Specifically, import and export procedures will temporarily continue to follow the previous regulations under Circular 15, with businesses submitting self-declaration dossiers to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety for expedited processing to facilitate customs clearance.

A seafood importer from Iceland said that a container valued at approximately VND3 billion (US$115,444) has been ‘stuck’ at Cat Lai Port, generating daily storage costs of about VND4 million (US$154), excluding interest expenses.

Cargo unloaded at Cat Lai Port, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Customs Sub-department Region 2, about 1,200 containers are currently stalled at Cat Lai Port due to procedural violations, incorrect declarations, unclaimed goods, or complications related to Decree 46.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong