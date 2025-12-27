Massive Vietnam flower map draws visitors to Sa Dec

A massive flower map of Vietnam made from 1,000 species has become the centerpiece of the Sa Dec Flower Festival, captivating visitors and boosting tourism in the Mekong Delta.

Although still in its final stages of completion, the flower map of Vietnam which is made from roughly 1,000 flower varieties has already become a major attraction, drawing crowds of visitors eager to admire and take photos in the heart of Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province. The massive flower map of Vietnam has become the highlight of the Sa Dec Flower Festival, drawing thousands of visitors to the “flower capital” of the Mekong Delta.

As part of the largest flower festival of the year in Sa Dec Ward, the floral Vietnam Map installation has created a sensation among horticulture enthusiasts and tourists alike. It is considered one of the key features of the 2025 Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival, aiming to set a record for both scale and diversity of floral species.

Covering a vast area, the map has been meticulously shaped to recreate Vietnam’s signature S-shaped outline, including its island regions. The most remarkable aspect is the incorporation of 1,000 different types of flowers, such as chrysanthemum, tiger daisy, gerbera, petunia, lisianthus, marigold, moss rose, coconut flower, fortune tree, purple ruellia, firecracker plant, and various species of orchids and roses.

Each region of the country is represented with its own distinctive colors and floral varieties, forming a vibrant, living tapestry of natural beauty and national pride.

Although artisans and workers are still finalizing arrangements and fine-tuning the floral displays ahead of the opening ceremony, the installation has already drawn hundreds of visitors who come to witness the spectacle in person.

Many young visitors expressed excitement while capturing photos alongside the vivid flower bands. Tran Thu Minh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, shared, “Even though it’s not completely finished, the scale is truly impressive. Combining 1,000 flower types into a national symbol is not only beautiful but deeply meaningful.”

The event not only celebrates the artistry of Sa Dec’s century-old flower village but also marks a promising boost for local tourism during this festive season.

The second Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival takes place from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec Ward.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan