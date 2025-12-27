Massive Vietnam flower map draws visitors to Sa Dec

Multimedia

A massive flower map of Vietnam made from 1,000 species has become the centerpiece of the Sa Dec Flower Festival, captivating visitors and boosting tourism in the Mekong Delta.

hoa 1.jpg

Although still in its final stages of completion, the flower map of Vietnam which is made from roughly 1,000 flower varieties has already become a major attraction, drawing crowds of visitors eager to admire and take photos in the heart of Sa Dec, Dong Thap Province. The massive flower map of Vietnam has become the highlight of the Sa Dec Flower Festival, drawing thousands of visitors to the “flower capital” of the Mekong Delta.

As part of the largest flower festival of the year in Sa Dec Ward, the floral Vietnam Map installation has created a sensation among horticulture enthusiasts and tourists alike. It is considered one of the key features of the 2025 Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival, aiming to set a record for both scale and diversity of floral species.

Covering a vast area, the map has been meticulously shaped to recreate Vietnam’s signature S-shaped outline, including its island regions. The most remarkable aspect is the incorporation of 1,000 different types of flowers, such as chrysanthemum, tiger daisy, gerbera, petunia, lisianthus, marigold, moss rose, coconut flower, fortune tree, purple ruellia, firecracker plant, and various species of orchids and roses.

Each region of the country is represented with its own distinctive colors and floral varieties, forming a vibrant, living tapestry of natural beauty and national pride.

Although artisans and workers are still finalizing arrangements and fine-tuning the floral displays ahead of the opening ceremony, the installation has already drawn hundreds of visitors who come to witness the spectacle in person.

Many young visitors expressed excitement while capturing photos alongside the vivid flower bands. Tran Thu Minh, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, shared, “Even though it’s not completely finished, the scale is truly impressive. Combining 1,000 flower types into a national symbol is not only beautiful but deeply meaningful.”

The event not only celebrates the artistry of Sa Dec’s century-old flower village but also marks a promising boost for local tourism during this festive season.

The second Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival takes place from December 27, 2025, to January 4, 2026, in Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec Ward.

hoa 2.jpg
hoa 3.jpg
hoa 4.jpg
hoa 5.jpg
check-in.jpg
z7367287489190-f258d6371562df24bf4501111f92230e-5562-1723.jpg
z7367240526432-9e6c37a2163aebbb17b8213e95e0280c-7508-9373.jpg
z7367240745023-680b595923faac08304a817b1f10e006-3679-8984.jpg
z7367240691527-9fa6c67a40ca691fe15e0754d1411168-4140-8504.jpg
z7367290786740-7a5e23fb96b69587a25479c08fd291db-1070-8105.jpg
z7367290779015-1a0f070bb20861d1caab9d846c232242-6230-3100.jpg
z7367287607665-992e1292f140c1b14c3ecda570d177fc-2383-6657.jpg
z7367291010028-c54cbeea0a46c344c9bc63aadbeb81ff-9996-4702.jpg
z7367290786740-7a5e23fb96b69587a25479c08fd291db-2204-1818.jpg
z7368194495904-1c6961fafc25dbd5c29537a1701d7d16-2869-1470.jpg
z7368194481758-686eeb45f65f96922503615baed8fe98-3243-3660.jpg
z7368194488826-84af1b3b6392400582d3dfb06db0d3c3-7684-4538.jpg
z7368194478857-1c6f6cceaac459fcaf5b741e67f4ecea-5698-2179.jpg
z7368194500934-ce28d48535aa150374d3176c53e23b2d-4014-3477.jpg
By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan

