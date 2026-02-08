Ancient apricot blossom tree valued at VND3.7 billion draws crowds in Long Xuyen

A century-old yellow apricot blossom tree, towering at 5.5 meters with a canopy nearly 7 meters wide, has become the centerpiece of the Long Xuyen spring flower market in An Giang Province, where its rare beauty is captivating visitors and enthusiasts alike.

In the days leading up to the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, the Long Xuyen spring flower market in An Giang Province showcased a collection of ancient apricot blossom trees with striking forms. Among them, one tree drew particular attention: a century-old yellow apricot blossom, offered for sale at VND3.7 billion.

Nguyen Van Phuong from Dong Thap Province, owner of the tree, said that the tree is about 5.5m tall from the pot, with a canopy nearly 7m wide; the trunk measures about 1.2m in circumference, creating a sturdy and rare ancient shape.

According to Mr. Phuong, this is the largest apricot blossom tree he has ever displayed at the spring flower market. The tree is approximately 100 years old, and he bought it about 10 years ago.

The tree, a Central Vietnamese variety, stands out for its aged beauty, sturdy trunk, and symmetrically branching structure. Symbolizing prosperity and a large, thriving family, it has been highly prized by apricot blossom enthusiasts and collectors alike. The tree is completely natural, with no grafting or modifications.

By Nam Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan