Numerous visitors to Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap cause traffic congestion

On January 1, thousands of tourists flocked to Sa Dec Flower Village in Dong Thap Province, leading to traffic congestion on Sa Nhien – Cai Dao Flower Street and other tourist spots.

From early morning, roads to the village were crowded with people and vehicles.

Many families and young people from Ho Chi Minh City and nearby areas came here to visit and shop for ornamental flowers.

Roads to the Sa Dec Flower Village are crowded with people and vehicles.

Some routes around the village such as DT 848 road and Sa Nhien – Cai Dao Flower Street were severely congested, stretching nearly two kilometers.

Despite having parking areas, many cars still move directly into the flower street, worsening the traffic situation.

Nguyen Thi Lan, a visitor from Ho Chi Minh City, said that she had spent much time to arrive in the village due to the difficult traffic.

The roads become jam-packed as numerous visitors come the village to enjoy beautiful flowers and shop for ornamental flowers.

Local people shared that the flower village becomes bustling about a month before Tet every year as numerous visitors come to shop for ornamental flowers for their homes, offices, or as gifts.

In the morning of January 1, traffic police forces were present at the site to manage and regulate traffic. By around 2 p.m., the traffic situation was smooth through the area.

The festive atmosphere covers Sa Dec Flower Village in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap about a month before Tet every year.

The over-100-year-old Sa Dec Flower Village has more than 946 hectares of flower-growing area and over 4,000 households involved in flower production, accounting for about 50 percent of agricultural households in the city.

By Thanh Nhon- Translated by Huyen Huong