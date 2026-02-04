Vietnam Corporate Governance Code launched

On February 3 in Hanoi, the State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), under the Ministry of Finance, announced plans to hold a ceremony to officially launch the Vietnam Corporate Governance Code (CG Code 2026).

The event forms part of a cooperation program between the SSC and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), with support from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), aimed at further improving the quality of corporate governance in Vietnam in line with international standards and best practices.

According to Nguyen Hoang Duong, Vice Chairman of the SSC, as Vietnam’s stock market continues to expand in both scale and depth, the need to enhance corporate governance standards among public companies, particularly listed firms, has become increasingly urgent.

As a result, sound corporate governance not only helps companies improve operational efficiency and strengthen transparency and accountability but also plays a critical role in reinforcing investor confidence, reducing capital costs, and advancing long-term sustainable development.

At a time when Vietnam’s stock market is being reviewed by international organizations for a potential upgrade in market classification, encouraging businesses to enhance the quality of their corporate governance practices is regarded as a fundamental prerequisite. This effort is expected to significantly contribute to enhancing the overall quality and attractiveness of Vietnam’s capital market in its next phase of development.

The CG Code 2026 is structured around nine core principles, comprehensively covering the key pillars of modern corporate governance. At the heart of the code is the board of directors, which is positioned as the central pillar of the corporate governance framework.

The recommendations place particular emphasis on clarifying the board’s responsibilities, including setting strategic direction and overseeing its implementation, supervising executive management, and ensuring that the board’s composition is sufficiently independent and diverse in terms of skills and experience.

Additionally, the CG Code 2026 reinforces recommendations regarding the control environment and risk management practices.

Sibylle Bachmann, Head of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) in Vietnam, said that updating the CG Code 2026 is necessary as Vietnam pursues its goal of upgrading its stock market classification and deeper international integration at a time when the global business environment is undergoing significant changes and international and regional standards are being continually raised.

She noted that the new CG Code 2026 has been developed in close alignment with international best practices, with stronger integration of sustainability considerations and a framework that has gained broad international recognition.

According to SECO representatives, effective corporate governance enables companies to attract long-term investment capital, strengthen risk management capabilities, and improve the quality of decision-making, thereby reinforcing the confidence of shareholders and the broader market.

At the national level, strong corporate governance contributes to the development of deeper and more resilient capital markets while enhancing corporate resilience and the efficiency of capital allocation.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Kim Khanh