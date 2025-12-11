Flower village gears up for Sa Dec Ornamental Flower Plant Festival

With just over two weeks to go, Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province is bustling with activity as growers prepare for the upcoming festival and the 2026 Lunar New Year market.

In a little over two weeks, the second Sa Dec Ornamental Flower Plant Festival will officially open in Dong Thap Province’s Sa Dec Ward. At this time, flower growers in Sa Dec Ward’s renowned flower villages are busy tending to their plants in preparation for the festival and the 2026 Lunar New Year market.

At Sa Dec flower village in Sa Dec Ward, the working atmosphere in the gardens is livelier than ever. Local households are diligently caring for their flower crops to serve both the festival and the Tet market. Hundreds of hanging flower baskets have begun to bloom in vibrant colors. In addition to flowers showcased for the biggest festival of the year, thousands of bonsai trees, ornamental plants, decorative indoor plants, and creatively shaped fruit trees are being prepared.

Farmer Doan Huu Nhieu from Sa Dec Ward shared that this year he has partnered to supply over 100 new flower varieties for the upcoming festival. The flowers are now budding and expected to bloom beautifully right on schedule.

At Tan An Ornamental Plant Cooperative, 30 member households are working tirelessly—pruning, shaping branches, fertilizing, and watering about 200,000 flower baskets of various kinds to serve the festival.

Additionally, around 5,000 flower baskets are being prepared to decorate the festival’s gates and a 500-meter-long flower street. These will compete in the Beautiful Flower Gate Decoration Contest and adorn scenic miniature displays, including a floral flag installation designed for visitors to enjoy and take photos.

Head of Tan An Ornamental Plant Cooperative Group, Dang Quang Giau noted that this year’s high tides and heavy rains affected flower care. However, growers have adapted by raising their growing platforms to prevent flooding and installing netting to protect blooms, thereby maintaining the high quality and reputation of Sa Dec flowers. Many households have also adopted automatic watering systems to reduce labor and costs.

Le Ha Luan, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dong Thap Province stated that to further stabilize the Sa Dec ornamental plant market, authorities will continue monitoring quality consistency from seed sources and cultivation processes to the use of plant protection chemicals.

Furthermore, the province has introduced many ornamental plant products from Dong Thap onto e-commerce platforms to help farmers connect directly with buyers. Plans are also underway to build an Intelligent Operations Center (IOC) to support modern agricultural management.

Currently, Sa Dec flower village has about 4,000 households cultivating flowers and ornamental plants on nearly 1,000 hectares. For this year’s festival, approximately 140,000 flower baskets are expected, including 30,000 traditional yellow chrysanthemums, 22,400 newly colored chrysanthemums, 12,500 pico chrysanthemums, and many other varieties such as fireworks flowers, tiger chrysanthemums, roses, and periwinkle.

By Ngoc Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan