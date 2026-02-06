HCMC proposes new list of investment and lending sectors for HFIC

HCMC People’s Committee has proposed expanding the list of investment and lending sectors of HCMC State Financial Investment Company (HFIC) to cover interregional projects, logistics, green transition and technology and innovation-driven fields.

This proposal for the 2026–2030 period is outlined in a submission by the municipal People’s Committee to the City People’s Council, seeking approval of a new list of HFIC’s investment and lending sectors to help drive the city’s socio-economic development in the 2026–2030 period

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee noted that the previous list for 2021–2025 has expired, even as HFIC remains responsible for local development investment and the implementation of interest rate support policies under Resolution No. 09/2023/NQ-HĐND in 2026, necessitating the prompt issuance of a new list.

The draft list retains the 2021–2025 structure while expanding and updating it to reflect the city’s breakthrough initiatives and development priorities for the 2025–2030 period.

For 2026–2030, HFIC’s proposed investment and lending sectors include education; healthcare; culture, sports and tourism; industry and supporting industries; agriculture and fisheries; environment and energy; social housing; transport; sectors encouraged for socialization; and other priority areas in line with the city’s socio-economic development strategy.

The scope is also expanded to cover interregional projects; projects under the city’s breakthrough and key programs; science and technology; innovation; digital transformation; green transition; transport infrastructure development; logistics; renewable energy; and infrastructure supporting the future Ho Chi Minh City International Financial Center.

HFIC provides loans worth VND3.518 trillion (US$136 million) to 39 projects in 2021–2025 The HCMC People’s Committee reported that during the 2021–2025 period, the Ho Chi Minh City State Financial Investment Company appraised and approved loans for 39 projects with a total lending of VND3.518 trillion (US$136 million). Of these, four projects were approved by the municipal People’s Committee to participate in the interest rate support program, with total loans of VND277.6 billion (US$11 million), mainly in healthcare, education and industry. In addition to lending activities, the HFIC coordinated with departments and agencies to study and prepare multiple investment projects with an estimated total investment of about VND22.031 trillion (US$848 million), including VND1.664 trillion (US$64.1 million) contributed by the company. These projects focus on urban renewal and development, healthcare and infrastructure sectors from socialization sources. However, implementation has faced various challenges, particularly legal and procedural hurdles related to investment approval, bidding, land availability, collateral assets, and delays in the early rollout of interest rate support policies.

By Cam Nuong, Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong