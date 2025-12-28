Second Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival opens

The second Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival was officially opened on the evening of December 27 at Sa Dec Square in Dong Thap Province.

Following the success of its 2023 debut, the second Sa Dec Flower and Ornamental Plant Festival showcases Sa Dec flower village on its path to innovation, sustainable growth and added value.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee emphasized that from its early days of cultivating seedlings along the Sa Giang River, Sa Dec has grown into the Mekong Delta’s largest flower and ornamental plant hub, with more than 2,000 varieties and over 15 million products supplied annually, now reaching international markets.

He noted that these achievements are the result of generations of farmers and artisans who have continuously renewed their thinking and boldly applied science and technology to production.

This year’s festival takes place from December 27, 2025 to January 4, 2026, featuring a wide range of activities aimed at enhancing the value chain of the flower and ornamental plant sector, linking production with tourism, culture and agricultural economics.

The designation of Dong Thap’s flower and ornamental plant cultivation as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage honors traditions safeguarded over generations.

The Chairman of the Dong Thap Provincial People’s Committee expressed his gratitude to generations of farmers, artisans, leaders and organizations and individuals who have accompanied and contributed to building the Sa Dec flower brand. He also expressed his hope that the festival would continue to spread the image of Dong Thap, the “Land of Pink Lotuses”, as a place rich in cultural identity, dynamic and sustainably developing.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong