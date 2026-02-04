T3 toll station on National Highway 51 to be dismantled before February 12

The HCMC Department of Construction, in coordination with relevant agencies, officially began dismantling the T3 toll station on National Highway 51 (Km56+393), located in Tan Hai Ward on the morning of February 4.

Functional forces are deployed to direct and regulate traffic.

The toll station, part of the BOT project to expand National Highway 51, has been out of operation for more than three years but has yet to be fully removed, causing traffic obstructions and posing potential safety risks.

At the site, two specialized concrete demolition vehicles were deployed to dismantle the toll booth buildings, traffic islands, and pillar foundations. Although several lanes for automobiles were temporarily closed, traffic flow through the area remained stable and congestion-free thanks to an appropriate traffic management plan.

Specialized concrete demolition vehicles are mobilized to dismantle the toll booth buildings, traffic islands, and pillar foundations.

The BOT expansion project for National Highway 51 spans 73 kilometers across Dong Nai and Ba Ria–Vung Tau (formerly). Toll collection at stations T1, T2, and T3 was suspended many years ago. However, the removal of the toll stations was delayed due to a lack of consensus among the parties involved on a handling plan.

According to the HCMC Department of Construction, despite no longer serving any operational function, T3 station continued to retain structures such as the operations building, traffic islands, and pillar foundations, which narrowed the roadway, created traffic conflicts, and increased the risk of accidents. The dismantling was deemed urgent to ensure the safety of lives and property, while also facilitating smoother and more convenient traffic flow.

An aerial view of the T3 toll station

Under the plan, the Urban Traffic Management Center of HCMC (UTMC) is serving as the lead contractor. The dismantling is expected to take around eight days and is targeted for completion before February 12 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month).

Traffic passing through the T3 station from Dong Nai toward HCMC continues to flow normally.

Previously, the city had repeatedly urged Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway Development JSC (BVEC), the investor of the National Highway 51 BOT project, to complete the dismantling before December 15, 2025. However, due to prolonged bottlenecks, the company failed to carry out the task, prompting HCMC to take the initiative in organizing the removal.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Thuy Doan