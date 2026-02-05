Vietnam's wood producers boost shipments to European market

The Vietnam Timber and Forest Products Association said that wood industry enterprises are accelerating exports to the European Union (EU) as import demand recovers and EU partners increase orders in early 2026.

According to Vietnam Customs, export turnover of wood and wood products reached about US$17.2 billion in 2025, up nearly six percent from the previous year, the highest level on record.

In addition to traditional markets such as the United States, Japan and China, exports to the EU have shown positive signs, driven by rising demand for deeply processed wood products and high-end furniture.

Despite incomplete data, European orders have maintained a positive trend in the first months of 2026.

Many wood exporters are ramping up shipments to the European market.

As EU demand rebounds, Vietnamese wood enterprises are boosting exports and front-loading shipments ahead of traceability requirements, while investing in supply chain digitalization and raw material transparency.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong