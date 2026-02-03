Vietnam propels to regional economic leadership following 2025 growth surge

As 2026 opens, international news agencies and financial institutions are offering a unified, optimistic assessment of Vietnam’s economic breakthrough.

Following an impressive 8 percent growth rate in 2025, the nation has solidified its reputation as a premier bright spot within an otherwise volatile global landscape.

Viettel introduces its chip products at the Semiconductor Industry Exhibition (SEMIExpo Vietnam 2025), held in Hanoi in November 2025.

Global media hail Vietnam’s economic resilience

International financial analysts and news agencies are highlighting Vietnam’s emergence as a premier global performer, following a robust growth rate in 2025. This acceleration outpaces previous years, signaling a successful pivot in the nation’s economic strategy.

Reuters (UK) noted an 8 percent growth rate in 2025, faster than the previous year, assessing Vietnam as a crucial link in the global supply chain for electronics, textiles, footwear, and many other goods. Last year's growth was supported by higher domestic consumption and government spending on infrastructure, as Vietnam attempts to rebalance its growth model, no longer relying too heavily on exports, according to Reuters.

Explaining Vietnam's growth rate, Bloomberg (USA) stated that the Vietnamese economy grew faster than expected in the previous quarter, thanks to strong breakthroughs in manufacturing, investment, and trade. Vietnam maintained its position as one of the world's fastest-growing economies due to flexible lending policies, government support, loose monetary policy, and a booming tourism industry.

Similarly, Free Malaysia Today (Malaysia) emphasized that high growth is entirely feasible in Southeast Asia as countries leverage structural advantages aligned with global trends. Vietnam's 8 percent growth is a benchmark, not a limit. It's not a miracle, but the result of a well-planned economic positioning process in which vulnerabilities are transformed into growth drivers.

Building investor confidence

A defining narrative for the coming years is the projection that Vietnam will overtake Thailand in nominal GDP during the 2026–2027 period. According to Nikkei Asian, the nation is currently undergoing a "generational shift" in its economic structure.

With a projected GDP ranging between US$500 billion and US$600 billion and per capita income surpassing US$5,000, Vietnam is rapidly closing in on Indonesia’s position. This trajectory places the country on the verge of becoming the third—or potentially the second which is largest economy in the ASEAN region.

In the field of attracting international investment, FDI Intelligence (UK) analyzed the reasons why many Asian economies, particularly Vietnam, can effectively utilize foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost growth. Countries like Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam have built investor confidence through consistent governance, transparent legal systems, and business-friendly reforms.

Vietnam is a prime example of this success, clearly demonstrated by the American technology giant Intel. Intel has significantly expanded its operations in Vietnam through investments totaling $1.5 billion. Behind this success lies a rapidly developing semiconductor ecosystem, a highly experienced workforce, and Vietnam's role as a cost-effective link in the global electronics supply chain.

Vietnam's tourism industry is also proving to be a key growth driver, consistently receiving positive signals from international media and organizations. The South China Morning Post (Hong Kong) reported a breakthrough increase of 41 percent in Chinese tourists visiting Vietnam, reaching 5.3 million. This figure officially surpasses the number of visitors to Thailand (4.5 million) amidst concerns about security issues in the 'Land of Smiles,' which have led to a decline in the number of tourists from China.

2025 is considered a historic milestone as Vietnam welcomes a record number of international visitors, reaching approximately 21.2 million. This achievement is thanks to the strong recovery of the Chinese market and flexible visa policies, part of a multi-billion dollar tourism restructuring plan for the Southeast Asia region.

