ST25 rice honored as “World’s Best Rice” on home soil

On Tuesday in Can Tho City, The Rice Trader held a ceremony to officially confer the title of “World’s Best Rice 2025” on Vietnam’s ST25 rice variety, recognizing the outstanding achievements of the research team behind the award-winning grain.

The chairman of The Rice Trader presents the "World's Best Rice" award to the team that has developed the ST25 rice variety.

Jeremy Zwinger, Chairman of The Rice Trader, personally presented the prestigious “World’s Best Rice” certificate to Labor Hero and engineer Ho Quang Cua and his colleagues, who developed the ST25 variety. The Chairman said the decision to travel to Vietnam to present the award in person reflected deep respect for Vietnam’s rice industry and for the scientists whose work has earned international recognition on three separate occasions.

Engineer Ho Quang Cua

Speaking at the ceremony, engineer Ho Quang Cua described the honor as a major source of pride for the Vietnamese rice sector and for the research team that successfully developed ST25. He noted that the repeated international recognition of the variety underscores the growing stature of Vietnamese rice on the global market.

The fact that ST25 has been named “World’s Best Rice” three times further reinforces the prestige and competitiveness of Vietnamese rice worldwide, while also creating momentum to promote agricultural innovation and gradually build a strong national rice brand.

Can Tho leaders congratulate the team that has developed the ST25 rice variety.

Also addressing the event, Tran Chi Hung, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City, said the success of ST25 is not only a personal achievement for Labor Hero Ho Quang Cua and his team, but also a source of pride for the Mekong Delta region and the country as a whole.

As the economic and cultural hub of the Mekong Delta, Can Tho City remains committed to creating favorable conditions for research, production, and the promotion of high-quality rice varieties, thereby contributing to the development of a sustainable and internationally recognized Vietnamese rice brand.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan