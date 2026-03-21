Families program strengthens bonds with Lao, Cambodian students in HCMC

At the closing ceremony of the 2021–2025 initiative, HCMC leaders and host families celebrated the program’s success in helping Lao and Cambodian students experience Vietnamese culture and daily life.

People visit Long Phuoc Tunnel Historical Site (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

During the 2021–2025 period, the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” accompanied and helped Lao and Cambodian students experience and better understand Vietnam’s land, people, culture, history, and traditions.

Today, in Vung Tau Ward, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized the closing ceremony of the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” for the 2021–2025 period.

Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the event ( Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Thanh)

Speaking at the event, Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, praised the host families as well as agencies, units, and organizations that effectively implemented the program. According to her, this is an outstanding model in people-to-people diplomacy within the system of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Ho Chi Minh City.

Throughout 2021–2025, the program creatively organized activities that allowed Lao and Cambodian students to visit and experience many cultural and historical sites, thereby deepening their understanding of Vietnam’s land, people, culture, history, and traditions. At the same time, the students gained joy and beautiful memories with their host families.

“The greatest achievement of the program is creating a favorable environment for Lao and Cambodian students to experience the daily life of Vietnamese families. Through this, bonds of affection, spirit, and love are nurtured for students studying far from home,” assessed Truong Thi Bich Hanh.

On behalf of the host families, Mrs. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Tu shared that after spending time together, the Lao and Cambodian students had become an inseparable part of her family.

“We joined the program not only as supporters but with the heartfelt role of fathers, mothers, brothers, and sisters. We wanted to open our homes so that the students could feel that, amidst the vibrant life of Ho Chi Minh City, they always have a strong spiritual support—a ‘second family’ full of love,” she expressed.

Souknilanh Phoutthasak, a Lao student studying at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine, said the program carried profound meaning for international students in Ho Chi Minh City.

“During our time studying and living in Ho Chi Minh City, we always received care, support, and sincere affection from Vietnamese families. Warm meals and simple yet loving encouragement helped ease our homesickness. I feel Vietnam is like my beloved homeland,” Souknilanh Phoutthasak shared emotionally.

As part of the program, the delegation offered incense in remembrance of heroic martyrs at the Long Phuoc Tunnel Historical Site and Ben Loc An Whalf Site (part of the Ho Chi Minh Trail at sea).

Collectives are given certificates of commendation from the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.( Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Thanh)

Host families are lauded ( Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Thanh)

Musical performance ( Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Thanh)

Standing Vice Chairwoman Truong Thi Bich Hanh of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, gives certificates of commendation to the host families ( Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Thanh)

Following the accomplishments realized between 2021 and 2025, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with its affiliated organizations, has recommended to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee the endorsement of a policy to persist in the organization of this unique program during the period from 2026 to 2030. During the period from 2021 to 2025, 289 Vietnamese families have sponsored 385 Laotian students and 88 Cambodian students who are studying in Ho Chi Minh City. The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, along with various political and social organizations in the city, has organized numerous programs and activities for Laotian and Cambodian students.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan