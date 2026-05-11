Innovation and solidarity drive Ho Chi Minh City’s workforce forward

From factory-floor breakthroughs that save billions to trade union programs supporting workers’ health, housing and education, Ho Chi Minh City’s workforce is blending creativity with solidarity to thrive in the digital era.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Unions, Nguyen Kim Loan, presents certificates of merit to outstanding collectives at the conference summarizing the 5-year implementation of Conclusion 01-KL/TW dated May 18, 2021, of the Politburo, in Con Dao Special Zone (Ho Chi Minh City), on May 7, 2026. (Photo: Thai Phuong)

Through practical daily contributions tied to labor and production, trade union officials and workers in Ho Chi Minh City have continued to play an important role in the city’s development. Meaningful support from trade unions has also inspired workers to pursue self-learning and improve their skills to avoid falling behind in the digital era.

Workers’ innovations boost productivity and savings in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City is widely recognized as a hub for new models and innovative initiatives. Across factories and production facilities throughout the city, many skilled and creative workers have quietly devoted themselves to developing practical innovations.

Each year, improvements introduced by Luu Van Nhiem, a worker at Saigon Stec Company in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, not only help boost productivity and reduce waste but also generate nearly VND5 billion (US$189,960) in benefits for the company.

“In the past, creativity began with hands wielding hammers to shape pieces of steel or feet working sewing machines. Today, alongside advances in science, technology and digital transformation, innovation must keep pace with machinery. It means eyes monitoring data on touchscreen displays inside factories and skills to control robotic arms performing complex operations on products,” worker Nhiem said.

Similarly, to keep pace with technological development, Pham Hoan Vu, deputy general director and chairman of the trade union at Binh Duong Materials and Construction JSC in Tan Dong Hiep Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, upgraded and installed robotic brick-handling systems. As a result, brick output at the kiln rose by 16.6 percent, while the share of top-grade A1 products increased by 11 percent, generating annual savings of more than VND1.2 billion for the company. Vu’s innovations also helped cut kiln fuel costs by more than VND2 billion per year while improving product quality consistency.

Luu Van Nhiem and Pham Hoan Vu are among the outstanding examples representing thousands of workers who have promoted innovation in production through emulation movements focused on skilled and creative labor. Millions of valuable initiatives developed by workers and applied in practice have contributed to higher labor productivity and generated significant socio-economic benefits.

Trade unions strengthen worker support in HCMC’s digital era

Diligence combined with sharp thinking and a constant drive to find better and faster ways of working under all circumstances has become a defining characteristic of Ho Chi Minh City’s workforce. However, for that spirit of innovation to flourish in the digital era, strong support from trade unions remains essential.

Alongside workers’ creativity, the city’s trade union officials have implemented numerous practical activities that spread a spirit of responsibility, solidarity and care. This close and practical support has become a trusted foundation, helping workers feel secure in dedicating themselves to their jobs.

A clear example is the story of Le Thi Diem, a worker at Vietnam Samho Company in Binh My Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. Early in 2026, Diem discovered she had heart failure while her family’s savings had nearly been exhausted after two years of cancer treatment. Upon learning of her situation, the company’s trade union executive committee stepped in to support her treatment.

“Two years ago, it was also thanks to the company trade union’s support that I was able to undergo treatment. Now I am once again receiving help from the union, and I will never forget this kindness,” Diem said emotionally.

Chairman Nguyen Thanh An of the Vietnam Samho trade union said supporting workers suffering from critical illnesses is one of the union’s regular activities. Many employees at the company are long-serving workers over the age of 50, an age when health problems often begin to emerge. In response, the company encourages all employees to contribute to a reserve fund that assists workers facing serious illness.

In addition to donations supporting critically ill workers, the company also organizes savings campaigns through piggy banks to provide scholarships for workers’ children and financial support for union housing programs.

At the city level, understanding workers’ concerns has enabled trade unions to promptly advise and implement practical policies on wages, housing and welfare. Support programs such as Tet Sum Vay (Tet reunion), Tam ve nghia tinh (Ticket with love), Mai Am Cong Doan (Trade Union Housing Support Program)and skilled and creative labor initiatives have become hallmarks of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union.

Thai Thu Xuong, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, said such support activities provide an important foundation for Ho Chi Minh City to promote emulation movements focused on skilled and creative labor effectively. Moreover, practical support for workers’ material and spiritual well-being has helped inspire self-learning and skills development, ensuring workers are not left behind amid the wave of digital transformation.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan