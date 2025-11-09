Vietnamese families, Laotian and Cambodian students pay tribute to fallen heroes

On November 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor, in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union, held a cultural exchange between Vietnamese families and Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City in 2025.

Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Nguyen Kim Loan, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

In recent times, the city’s socio-political organizations have launched a range of meaningful and practical programs aimed at fostering connections between Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia. These initiatives include educational activities on traditions and history and visits to historically significant sites, as well as training programs designed to support and enhance students’ skills.

Among these initiatives, the program “Vietnamese Families with Lao and Cambodian Students Studying in Ho Chi Minh City” has been held for several years and carries profound humanitarian significance.

According to Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Nguyen Kim Loan, the program offers more than just material support; it also provides emotional sustenance for Lao and Cambodian students, allowing them to experience the warmth of family life and the care of Vietnamese foster parents.

She expressed gratitude to the families and students who have actively participated in the program. This is a noble gesture that contributes to the city’s efforts in strengthening people-to-people diplomacy between the citizens of Ho Chi Minh City and those of Laos and Cambodia. May the bonds of sincere solidarity and the spirit of comprehensive cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia endure forever, she said.

Souknilanh Phoutthasak, a Laotian student currently studying at Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in HCMC, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

As part of the gathering, Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia participated in a knowledge contest exploring the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh and the traditional cultures of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia and showcased the traditional attire of the three countries.

On November 8 and 9, Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia will take part in a variety of activities, including team-building games, meetings, and visits to Tam Thang Square and Bach Dinh (White Palace—Villa Blanche) in the coastal ward of Vung Tau.

Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia participate in a contest exploring the life and achievements of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: SGGP)

Previously, on the same day, as part of the friendship journey, continuing a longstanding tradition, the delegation offered incense and flowers to pay tribute to the fallen heroes and People’s Armed Forces Heroine Vo Thi Sau at the Vo Thi Sau Monument Park and Memorial House in Dat Do Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

In a solemn atmosphere, the delegation observed a moment of silence and respectfully offered wreaths and incense to honor and express their deepest gratitude to Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau, an outstanding daughter of the Dat Do homeland, who bravely sacrificed her life for the nation’s struggle for liberation and reunification.

The delegation also visited the Minh Dam Historical Site in Phuoc Hai Commune, where they solemnly offered flowers and incense in honor of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s struggle for liberation and reunification.

Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia participate in team-building games. (Photo: SGGP)

The Minh Dam Historical Site was a guerrilla base during their resistance wars against the French and Americans, with dense forests, jagged mountains, and over 300 large and small caves.

Its name honors two revolutionary fighters, Bui Cong Minh and Mac Thanh Dam, who heroically gave their lives in the struggle for national liberation. In 1993, the site was recognized as a national historical relic and has since become a popular “red destination" for visitors seeking to connect with the country’s revolutionary past.

The fostering program "Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City" was launched by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the social and political organizations of the city.

The program aims to offer a deep understanding of the country, Vietnamese history, culture, tradition, and people to Laotian and Cambodian students and strengthen traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Commitee, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh and delegates are offering incense at the Vo Thi Sau Monument Park and Memorial House. (Photo: SGGP)

Vietnamese families and students from Laos and Cambodia visit Minh Dam Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

Mrs. Le Thi Tuyet, a resident of Binh Dong Ward, introduces her Laotian foster daughter, Chittaphonh Linda, a student at Nguyen Tat Thanh University, to the story of Heroic Martyr Vo Thi Sau. (Photo: SGGP)

Students offer incense to heroic martyrs at Minh Dam Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates pose a photo at Minh Dam Historical Site. (Photo: SGGP)

By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh