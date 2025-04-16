Lao, Cambodian students mark traditional New Year in HCMC

Lao and Cambodian students at the Lao Student Dormitory in Ho Chi Minh City celebrated their countries’ traditional New Year festival during an event held on April 15.

Delegates and students participate in the traditional Wrist-tying ceremony to offer blessings for the New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

The event held by the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the Lao Student Dormitory in the city saw the presence of representatives from the Consulates General of Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City; Vice President of Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations Ho Xuan Lam; representatives from the Vietnam–Laos Friendship Association and the Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Association; organizations and businesses from Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia; and 120 students who represented 1,500 Lao and Cambodian students currently studying in Ho Chi Minh City.

The traditional festival celebrated annually in the middle of April, called Bunpimay in Laos and Chol Chnam Thmay in Cambodia, is an occasion for Laotian and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City to organize cultural activities and festive events to welcome the New Year.

Over the years, Lao and Cambodian students studying in Ho Chi Minh City have consistently received care and support from the city’s leadership and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

Numerous activities have been organized to support the students during their time studying and living in Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to strengthening the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and the two countries.

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

A dancing performance in the event (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoai Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh