Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council surveys delayed key projects

On the morning of May 12, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council conducted an on-site survey of several key projects facing delays in the Tay Nam and Phu An wards, among other areas.

The inspection delegation listen to reports from relevant units on the implementation of the projects. (Photo: SGGP)

The inspection delegation was led by Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Van Tho.

The delegation conducted on-site inspections of the project to upgrade and expand DT.748 Road from the Phu Thu Intersection to the Northern Ring Road; the project to build a drainage system along DT.744 Road passing through Tay Nam and Phu An wards; and the 1,500-bed General Hospital Cluster project, together with related medical equipment projects.

At the working session, representatives of project investors reported on implementation progress, disbursement status, existing difficulties and obstacles, and proposed solutions to accelerate the implementation of each project.

Regarding the project to upgrade and expand DT.748 Road, representatives of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City said the project is currently facing difficulties related to site clearance, relocation of technical infrastructure, and the medium- and low-voltage power system along the entire route.

For the drainage system project on DT.744 Road, the investor said the project is being implemented to address flooding, improve urban landscapes, and enhance the area’s transport capacity. However, the implementation process has encountered obstacles in compensation, site clearance, and relocation of technical infrastructure.

In addition, the 1,500-bed General Hospital project has completed more than 82 percent of the contracted construction volume. Nevertheless, several difficulties remain, particularly those related to design adjustments across the entire hospital complex.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Van Tho speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Concluding the survey, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Nguyen Van Tho, emphasized that all the inspected projects are of significant importance to the development of transport infrastructure, healthcare, and urban renewal in the city following the merger.

He urged project investors to continue coordinating closely with relevant departments, agencies, and local authorities to promptly address existing difficulties and obstacles, while accelerating implementation progress, improving the disbursement rate of public investment capital, ensuring construction quality, and putting the projects into operation soon to meet the city’s socio-economic development and public welfare needs.

By Chau Vu, Cam Nuong – Translated by Kim Khanh