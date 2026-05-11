Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation with Indonesian localities

Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation with Indonesian localities in areas including trade, Halal food production, tourism, urban management and climate adaptation.

On the afternoon of May 11, Mr. Tran Van Bay, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, received Mr. Sugeng Hariyanto, captain of the Indonesian Navy training ship KRI Bima Suci and his delegation.

At the meeting, the Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee emphasized that the goodwill visit by the Indonesian Navy vessel contributes to promoting exchanges and cooperation between the two navies as well as strengthening defense and diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay speaks at the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

At the local level, Ho Chi Minh City highly values its friendship and cooperation with Indonesian localities. The city currently maintains a sister-city relationship with Padang in West Sumatra Province.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the friendship relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Padang. The city plans to send a delegation of leaders to visit Indonesia, including Padang, to further deepen bilateral cooperation.

Indonesia is currently one of Ho Chi Minh City’s important partners in trade, investment, culture and tourism. As of February 2026, Indonesia had 121 investment projects in the city with a total registered capital of US$167 million. Bilateral trade turnover between the city and Indonesia exceeded US$1.5 billion in 2025.

Regarding future cooperation, Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay proposed that both sides strengthen collaboration in Halal food production and processing for export, promote exchanges of experience in policymaking, investment attraction, and startup ecosystem development, and expand cooperation in tourism, urban management, waste treatment, public transport development and climate change adaptation solutions.

Delegates attend the reception. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Expressing appreciation for the warm welcome from city leaders and residents, Mr. Sugeng Hariyanto said that the trip of the KRI Bima Suci provided an opportunity to introduce Indonesian culture to the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

Sugeng Hariyanto, captain of the KRI Bima Suci, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Minh Chau)

Caroline Tinagon, Consul General of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City, affirmed that Indonesia is ready to cooperate and share experience with the city in areas such as Halal food, startups and urban planning.

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By Minh Chau – Translated by Huyen Huong