HCMC Party Committee delegation visits leading science, technology institutions

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee visited several outstanding science and technology institutions on May 18.

On the afternoon of May 11, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, led a delegation to visit outstanding science and technology organizations in celebration of Vietnam Science, Technology and Innovation Day on May 18.

During a visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, the Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission praised the department’s efforts in overcoming challenges related to administrative restructuring and mergers while maintaining solidarity, innovation, and proactive leadership in carrying out political tasks that contributed to the city’s socio-economic recovery and development.

Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc (left) presents a gift from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

He noted that the department had achieved many outstanding results, helping position Ho Chi Minh City as a leading science and technology hub in Vietnam. The department has actively advised and implemented key science and technology programs, supported businesses in improving productivity and competitiveness, developed mechanisms to support innovation, and taken the lead in digital transformation, digital economy development and smart city initiatives.

Particularly, amid rapid digital transformation, the department has played a pioneering role in deploying digital platforms and applying information technology to state management and public services.

At the event, Mr. Duong Anh Duc emphasized that the department should continue improving state management capacity and create breakthroughs in digital infrastructure, the digital economy and digital society development.

Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc (front row, fourth from left) presents gifts from the commission to the leadership board of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

Science, technology and innovation must become the main drivers of economic growth, improving the city’s competitiveness and growth quality. Digital transformation should be implemented in parallel with green transformation, while digital industry development must go hand in hand with green industry development, laying the foundation for smart urban development and effective digital governance, he said.

The delegation also visited the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations, which currently has 49 member associations, 14 affiliated units and more than 70,000 members. Here, the Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission praised the organization’s contributions, especially during the 2020–2025 period, when 50 intellectuals and experts were honored for major contributions in healthcare, education, environment, transportation, biotechnology, culture, and society, receiving prestigious awards from the Party, the State and Ho Chi Minh City.

Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc presents a gift to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Science and Technology Associations. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

He expressed confidence that the association would continue attracting leading science and technology experts and proactively address issues related to science, technology, and innovation that the city is prioritizing.

At the headquarters of Becamex IDC, Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc commended the corporation for its leadership role in science, technology, and innovation development. He noted that the company has transformed from a traditional industrial infrastructure developer into a developer of smart and sustainable next-generation industrial ecosystems in the former Binh Duong area and across Vietnam.

Head of Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Duong Anh Duc presents a congratulatory gift to Nguyen Van Hung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Becamex IDC. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Huy)

He said the corporation’s nearly 40 years of experience would help the city successfully develop the Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Area and gradually form a comprehensive innovation ecosystem, including an advanced manufacturing center, FabLab, TechLab, business incubator and Industry 4.0 Innovation Center. This will provide an important foundation for the city to accelerate the transition toward smart and green industry, improve competitiveness, and attract a new generation of investors, Mr. Duong Anh Duc emphasized.

By Quang Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong