Ho Chi Minh City to develop green spaces and playgrounds on vacant lands

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction has issued a document to departments, agencies and local authorities on utilizing vacant lands that have not yet been developed for temporary urban beautification, green space expansion and the creation of parks, flower gardens and community activity areas.

The park at 8 Vo Van Tan Street, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP/ Thanh Hien)

The department agreed with proposals from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment and several wards and communes on temporarily using unused land to create green areas and public community spaces.

The proposed land areas include unused or inefficiently used public land, as well as land belonging to projects that have already received investment approval, land allocation, or lease decisions but have been delayed in implementation.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction emphasized that the temporary use of these sites must not change the original land-use purpose, affect the progress of planned projects, or create additional legal procedures related to land management. Authorities at the local level must also allocate sufficient funds for maintenance and operation.

The department requested People’s Committees of wards, communes and special zones to consider the specific characteristics and conditions of each land plot in selecting suitable solutions, implementation methods, and funding sources for community playgrounds, flower gardens and tree planting projects.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong