HCMC implements solutions to develop housing and real estate market

HCMC continues to streamline and reform administrative procedures, while refraining from issuing regulations that create additional administrative processes and difficulties for enterprises and residents in the implementation of housing projects.

Trung Son Residential Area, Binh Hung Commune, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City continues to streamline and reform administrative procedures, while refraining from issuing regulations that create additional administrative processes and difficulties for enterprises and residents in the implementation of housing projects.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong has recently signed a document conveying the directives of the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee regarding the implementation of the Prime Minister’s conclusions and the Ministry of Construction’s instructions on housing and the real estate market to strengthen management efforts and contribute to the target of achieving double-digit economic growth.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee requested departments, agencies, and commune-level People’s Committees to continue strictly implementing tasks and solutions related to the management and development of housing and the real estate market across the city.

Specifically, departments, agencies, and commune-level People’s Committees are required to continue streamlining and reforming administrative procedures, while refraining from issuing regulations that create additional conditions, criteria for the designation of project investors, or administrative procedures that may cause inconvenience to enterprises and residents. For projects that have already commenced construction, the city requested relevant agencies to expedite implementation and facilitate investors in mobilizing resources, with the determination to complete the projects by 2026.

In particular, social housing projects across the city will be placed under the “green channel” and “priority channel” mechanisms to enable the simultaneous and parallel handling of procedures related to investment, land, planning, construction, environment, building materials, and the transportation of construction materials.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee also requested relevant agencies to study the development of management software and the application of science and technology, as well as new construction materials, to reduce investment costs for housing and affordable commercial housing projects.

The Department of Construction was assigned to focus on advising and implementing projects to fulfil the social housing targets for the 2026–2030 period as assigned by the Government on schedule, while accelerating project implementation and completing the city’s social housing development targets for 2026.

Meanwhile, the Department of Planning and Architecture was tasked with reviewing and allocating sufficient land funds for social housing development at convenient locations with synchronized technical and social infrastructure, including healthcare, education, and sports facilities.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh