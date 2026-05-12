Ceremony held to commemorate fallen civilians, soldiers in Rach Gia, HCMC

A ceremony marking the 78th death anniversary in tribute to more than 200 locals and soldiers who sacrificed their lives at Rach Gia in 1948 was held at the Rach Gia Historical Relic Site in Hamlet 1, Hung Long Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, on May 12.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (L) attends the 78th death anniversary in tribute to more than 200 locals and soldiers who sacrificed their lives at Rach Gia in 1948. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Van Bay; Director General of the Department of People with Meritorious Services under the Ministry of Home Affairs Vu Xuan Han; along with leaders of municipal Party committees, departments, agencies of Ho Chi Minh City, and local authorities.

At the ceremony, delegates offered flowers and incense and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the civilians and soldiers who heroically laid down their lives during the resistance war against the French colonialists.

According to historical records, on May 4, 1948 (26th day of the third lunar month), the French colonialists launched a large-scale sweep operation into Hung Long, An Phu Tay, and adjacent areas, massacring more than 200 civilians and soldiers at Rach Gia.

This tragic yet heroic event became a historic milestone deeply etched in the memory of generations of residents.

Secretary of the Hung Long Commune Party Committee and Chairwoman of the commune People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Hung Long Commune Party Committee and Chairwoman of the commune People’s Council, Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hanh, emphasized that the death anniversary commemoration serves as an occasion for the local Party organization, authorities, and people to express profound gratitude to the outstanding individuals who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s independence and freedom. It also serves to educate younger generations about the traditions of patriotism and revolutionary spirit.

According to leaders of Hung Long Commune, the Rach Gia Historical Relic Site was commenced in 2002, covering an area of approximately 2,700 sq. m, and was recognized as a municipal-level historical relic under a decision issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee in 2008.

In recent years, the locality has consistently attached importance to activities in gratitude to national contributors while taking care of policy beneficiary families and people with meritorious services to the revolution.

On this occasion, the organizing committee presented 30 gratitude gifts to policy beneficiary families and families with meritorious services to the revolution in Hung Long Commune.

Mr. Pham Hong Thanh, a veteran representing policy beneficiary families in Hung Long Commune, speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Hong Thanh, a veteran representing policy beneficiary families in Hung Long Commune, emotionally shared that although 78 years have passed, the sacrifice of more than 200 civilians and soldiers at Rach Gia remains deeply engraved in the memory of generations of Hung Long residents.

He also noted that policy beneficiary families have been deeply moved by the attention and care shown by the Party, the State, and authorities at all levels in recent years.

The restoration and upgrading of the Rach Gia Historical Relic Site into an increasingly spacious and dignified memorial has not only helped preserve historical memories but also turned the site into a place for educating younger generations about the patriotic tradition.

Delegates and residents of Hung Long Commune offer flowers and incense in remembrance of civilians and soldiers who sacrificed their lives at Rach Gia. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (6th, L) presents gratitude gifts to policy beneficiary families and families with meritorious services to the revolution in Hung Long Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

By Hong Duong – Translated by Kim Khanh