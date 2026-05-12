Series of major projects to break ground for city renaming anniversary

Ho Chi Minh City plans to commence a series of major transport and infrastructure projects to mark the 50th anniversary of Saigon-Gia Dinh officially being renamed after President Ho Chi Minh.

Speaking at a meeting with voters from Dien Hong, Cho Quan, An Dong, Cho Lon, Binh Tay, Binh Tien, Binh Phu, Hoa Hung and Vuon Lai wards on May 11 following the first session of the 16th National Assembly, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang said that the city will launch several key transport and regional connectivity projects during celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of the city bearing President Ho Chi Minh’s name (July 2, 1976-2026).

The meeting, organized by the HCMC National Assembly Delegation's Unit 6, was held both in person and online.

The delegation included Politburo member and Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang; Mr. Do Duc Hien, full-time member of the National Assembly’s Committee on Law and Justice and Vice Chairman of the Vietnam–Switzerland Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Mr. Nguyen Vu Trung, Director of the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang discusses voters’ opinions. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

During the working session, voters raised concerns over worsening traffic congestion and overload on major roads, especially during peak hours, urging the city to accelerate key infrastructure projects and strengthen coordination between transport planning and urban development.

A voter of Dien Hong Ward raises a proposal. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Several voters of Dien Hong Ward also expressed concerns about employment, social welfare, convenient administrative procedures, and a safe, stable living environment. They called for stronger decentralization mechanisms to allow local authorities to address public issues more efficiently, while also improving links between vocational training and the labor market, particularly for young people, older workers and disadvantaged groups.

Responding to voters, HCMC Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang thanked residents for their constructive and responsible feedback and addressed each issue in detail.

The city Party chief said that the city plans to commence several large-scale infrastructure projects, including the Thu Thiem–Long Thanh railway line, during the anniversary celebrations.

Regarding stalled projects and unresolved land issues, Mr. Tran Luu Quang said the city has already resolved or found solutions for all 838 projects previously identified for review. However, authorities are continuing to examine additional delayed projects and land cases.

The city leader affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City remains determined to tackle long-standing difficulties and push ahead with solutions in the coming period.

Addressing concerns over roadside parking and high-rise apartment developments increasing pressure on inner-city traffic, Secretary Tran Luu Quang said the city would gradually address these issues through both short- and long-term measures, including more synchronized urban planning and the development of underground parking facilities.

He added that the city’s current policy is to limit further high-rise apartment projects in the downtown core and densely populated areas. Instead, priority will be given to developing high-rise housing in suburban areas while investing heavily in transport infrastructure connecting these zones to the city center.

By Van Minh - Translated by Huyen Huong