Indonesian Navy sailing ship visits Ho Chi Minh City

The Indonesian Navy sailing ship KRI Bima Suci arrived at Ho Chi Minh City on May 10 for a four-day goodwill visit.

The Indonesian Navy’s training sailing ship KRI Bima Suci arrives at Saigon–Hiep Phuoc Port on May 10.

The trip aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and Indonesia.

On May 10, KRI Bima Suci, the largest naval training sailing ship in Southeast Asia, arrived at Saigon–Hiep Phuoc Port, Ho Chi Minh City for a goodwill visit lasting until May 13.

The delegation is led by Lieutenant Colonel Sugeng Hariyanto, captain of the vessel.

Colonel Le Dinh Nghi (left) presents flowers to Lieutenant Colonel Sugeng Hariyanto, captain of KRI Bima Suci, during the welcoming ceremony.

Attending the welcoming ceremony were Colonel Le Dinh Nghi, representatives from the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Naval Region 3 Coast Guard Command, the Ministry of National Defence’s Foreign Relations Department and Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

Following the ceremony, sailors and the KRI Bima Suci music band performed a military parade and drum-and-brass performance at the port.

During their stay in Ho Chi Minh City, the ship’s officers and crew will lay wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue, pay courtesy visits to city leaders and Military Region 7 Command, and participate in exchange and friendship activities with officers and soldiers of Naval Region 2 as well as local residents.

Sailors and the music band of KRI Bima Suci perform drum and brass music at Saigon–Hiep Phuoc Port.

The goodwill visit is expected to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Indonesia, while enhancing cooperation between the two navies in maritime experience sharing, search and rescue operations, and peacekeeping activities.

KRI Bima Suci is the largest naval training tall ship in Southeast Asia. The vessel measures 111.2 meters in length, 13.65 meters in width and 51.15 meters in height. Its main deck stands about 9.2 meters above sea level and features three main masts and 26 sails. The tallest mast rises 49 meters above deck level. Commissioned in 2017, the ship is equipped with advanced maritime technology and digital data transmission systems.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong