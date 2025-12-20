Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union honors 73 outstanding Lao and Cambodian students

At a ceremony this morning, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City honored exemplary Lao and Cambodian students and trainees for their achievements and role in fostering Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia friendship.

Students at the ceremony

At the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union organized the 2025 commendation ceremony for outstanding Lao and Cambodian students and trainees in Ho Chi Minh City.

During the event, 73 exemplary individuals were honored, selected from 95 nominations. These awardees have demonstrated exceptional academic achievements, personal development, and active participation in friendship exchange activities. Notably, several individuals have maintained this outstanding title for four to five consecutive years.

At the ceremony, attendees were inspired by heartfelt sharing from Cambodian student Ly Heng and Lao student Chansomphou Midavanh about their educational journeys in Vietnam. Speaking about their experiences in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh, both expressed deep gratitude for the care and support shown by Vietnamese host families, the HCMC Youth Union and the Student Association in the city. They emphasized that these bonds of affection have become a powerful source of motivation, encouraging them to study harder and engage more actively in skill development programs.

In her congratulatory remarks, Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, expressed her hope that the honorees would continue to serve as “friendship ambassadors” in their academic and personal endeavors.

Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, and Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, present certificates of commendation to individuals.

She affirmed that they play an important role in strengthening the enduring solidarity, friendship, and close ties among the peoples of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, contributing toward building a peaceful, cooperative, and prosperous ASEAN community.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City hosts more than 1,900 Lao and Cambodian students and trainees studying at 27 universities, academies, colleges, and vocational schools across the city.

Outstanding students are honored at the ceremony

Deputy Secretary Ho Thi Anh Tuyet also emphasized that, in keeping with its longstanding tradition of goodwill, Ho Chi Minh City always warmly welcomes Lao and Cambodian students to live, study, and pursue their careers here. This commitment is reflected in the care and attention shown by the city’s Party Committee, authorities, and residents.

Over the years, Ho Chi Minh City has organized various programs fostering connection and mutual understanding, including cultural and historical exchange events, the “Vietnamese Family with Lao and Cambodian Students in Ho Chi Minh City” program, and numerous volunteer and social welfare initiatives across local communities.

By Cam Tuyet - Translated by Anh Quan