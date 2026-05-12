Ho Chi Minh City

Construction unit starts first concrete pour for Saigon River pedestrian pier

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City authorities and contractors carried out the first concrete pour for Saigon River pedestrian pier on May 11.

On the afternoon of May 11, at the construction site of the pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River, Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization and Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, together with leaders from various departments and agencies, attended the first concrete pour for the TC2 main pier foundation.

The event marked the project’s transition into a key structural construction phase.

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Workers prepare for the first concrete pour for the bridge pier.

According to the consortium of Dat Phuong Group and Dai Dung Construction Mechanical Trading Joint Stock Company, all bored piles for the two main piers have been completed. The TC2 pier foundation is a massive structure that requires approximately 5,674 cubic meters of concrete and continuous construction under strict technical and quality-control standards.

Construction of the Saigon River pedestrian bridge began in late March 2025 with a total investment of nearly VND1 trillion (US$38 million), sponsored by Nutifood. The bridge will stretch about 720 meters and feature a steel arch shaped like a nipa palm leaf, considered one of the most unique architectural designs in the country today.

Contractors have completed more than 60 percent of the steel arch, which is set to be transported from Vung Tau to Ho Chi Minh City for installation in August 2026. The bridge’s approach and roadway sections are currently about 90 percent complete.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Huyen Huong

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pier concrete construction Saigon River pedestrian bridge pedestrian bridge across the Saigon River the first concrete pour

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