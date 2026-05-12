Ho Chi Minh City strengthens cooperation South Korea, Cuba

On May 12, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh received the newly appointed Consuls General of the Republic of Korea and Cuba in the city, Jung Jung Tae and Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) receives the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Korea , Jung Jung Tae. (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session with the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Ho Chi Minh City, Jung Jung Tae, Mr. Vo Van Minh extended congratulations on his new assignment and highly valued the positive outcomes in Vietnam–Republic of Korea relations over recent years.

Mr. Vo Van Minh noted that Ho Chi Minh City, following its administrative expansion, has opened up new development space, creating further potential for both sides to strengthen cooperative ties. Over many years, the Republic of Korea has been one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most important economic partners and the city’s second-largest investor, with 3,300 valid projects and cumulative registered foreign direct investment (FDI) reaching US$15.7 billion. After the expansion of its administrative boundaries, Ho Chi Minh City has established friendly cooperative relations with 12 localities of the Republic of Korea.

With the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth, Ho Chi Minh City has identified the importance of attracting foreign business communities and investors, including those from the Republic of Korea.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (R) offers a gift to the newly appointed Consul General of the Republic of Korea , Jung Jung Tae. (Photo: SGGP)

To provide the highest level of support for investors, the direct dialogue channel between the city authorities and the Korean business community will continue to be maintained in order to promptly address difficulties and further promote a thriving business environment.

At the meeting, Consul General Jung Jung Tae shared several issues of concern to Korean businesses and the Korean community in Ho Chi Minh City and expressed his hope to continue receiving coordination and support from the city authorities.

Mr. Jung Jung Tae affirmed that he would further promote friendly cooperative relations between Ho Chi Minh City and localities in the Republic of Korea throughout his tenure.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh (C) receives Consul General of Cuba, Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque (2nd, L). (Photo: SGGP)

At the working session with the Consul General of Cuba, Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vo Van Minh extended congratulations on his new assignment in Ho Chi Minh City and highly appreciated the traditional friendly relations between Vietnam and Cuba in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba in particular.

Sharing with the Cuban people regarding the current difficulties they are facing, Mr. Vo Van Minh affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to accompany and provide the most practical forms of support for Cuba, expressing confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba, the Cuban people will overcome the current challenges.

Beyond cooperation at the local level and the strengthening of friendship through governmental and people-to-people exchanges, Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba still hold significant potential to further promote relations in various fields, including agriculture, clean energy, and biotechnology.

Consul General of Cuba Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque informed the leader of Ho Chi Minh City about the current situation in Cuba and expressed his appreciation for the sentiments and support that Vietnam, in general, and Ho Chi Minh City, in particular, have extended to Cuba over recent years.

According to the Cuban Consul General, Vietnam has always been one of Cuba’s closest and most loyal friends, especially during difficult periods. Mr. Mauricio Alejandro Martinez Duque affirmed that during his tenure in Ho Chi Minh City, he will strive to further promote comprehensive cooperation between Cuba and Ho Chi Minh City across multiple fields.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh