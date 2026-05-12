Public consensus fuels development and urban renewal in Ho Chi Minh City

By fostering grassroots democracy and strengthening the advisory role of the Fatherland Front, Ho Chi Minh City is transforming public consensus into a primary driver for urban renewal and sustainable policy development.

Throughout the development of Ho Chi Minh City, public consensus has remained the vital foundation for policy implementation. By promoting grassroots democracy and strengthening social supervision, the Fatherland Front at all levels acts as a bridge between the government and the people, ensuring that every decision aligns with reality and public interest.

Residents of the Tan My apartment complex recently gathered to plant trees and clean their premises for Ngay chu nhat xanh (Green Sunday). Previously, this area was a notorious "hotspot" for infrastructure decay and environmental pollution.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City visits residents at the "0-Dong Supermarket" during the "Spring of Solidarity - Tet of Gratitude" festival, organized by the HCMC Fatherland Front on January 31, 2026. Photo: Viet Dung

Tan My serves as housing for hundreds of resettled households. After years of use, the building suffered from severe degradation, broken elevators, and hallways cluttered with junk and vending carts. Waste and stray animals made the living environment squalid and unsafe.

Residents voiced these frustrations to the neighborhood Front Working Group, which forwarded the reports to the Tan My Ward Fatherland Front and the Ward Party Committee. A dialogue session was organized, recording dozens of frank contributions from the inhabitants.

Following the dialogue, the Tan My Ward Party Committee issued a specialized resolution on apartment renovation. The entire political system and local residents collaborated to remove 20 tons of bulky waste in just three days. Additionally, the Ward Fatherland Front mobilized social resources to reinstall fire extinguishers and emergency exit lights.

Authorities in Tan My Ward also guided the organization of an apartment summit to elect a new management board in late 2025. Through transparency, the new board gained trust, convincing residents to pay management fees for essential services. Self-management groups were established on each floor to maintain hygiene and protect shared spaces.

Chairwoman Pham Thi Thuy Ha of the Tan My Ward Fatherland Front noted that the greatest success in changing public awareness was following the principle: "People know, people discuss, people do, people check, people supervise, and people enjoy." When residents see their contributions used transparently, they join hands to rebuild their own homes.

Fatherland front channels civic input on local development

In early May, the Ben Cat Ward People’s Committee hall buzzed with energy as residents participated in a consultation meeting regarding the draft plan for local nighttime economy development.

Nguyen Minh Nhut, former Chairman of the Ben Cat Red Cross, noted that while the nighttime economy is a necessary direction for creating jobs and local vitality, it could trigger issues with security, sanitation, counterfeit goods, noise, and traffic if not strictly managed.

Leaders of Tan My Ward conduct a meeting and dialogue with residents of the Tan My Apartment complex

Chairwoman Phan Ai Thanh Dung of the Ben Cat Ward Fatherland Front emphasized that gathering broad public opinion is essential before finalizing policies. While the government provides the orientation, residents contribute practical perspectives to refine the plans. All criticisms are synthesized based on surveys, factual evidence, and feasibility analyses.

“Moving forward, the Ward Fatherland Front will continue to connect and record opinions from experts, scientists, intellectuals, and the public on master plans and major local issues,” Chairwoman Phan Ai Thanh Dung stated.

Well-prepared social criticism ensures that the Fatherland Front's voice is not just a collection of opinions but a channel to improve local governance. Listening to feedback reduces the gap between development goals and practical capabilities, bringing the government closer to the people and encouraging civic responsibility.

Locally, the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front's role is increasingly evident in major projects. A highlight of 2025 was the social criticism conference regarding the draft resolution on the road map and support policies for transitioning to electric and green energy buses. The event attracted over 1,200 participants, including department representatives, experts, businesses, and citizens.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan