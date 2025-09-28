Emergency steering committees in storm No.10-affected localities formed

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued an urgent dispatch instructing ministries, agencies and localities to focus on responding to storm No. 10, heavy rains, floods, landslides and flash floods.

The dispatch was sent to the Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees in the Northern and North Central provinces and cities, specifically from Da Nang northward, as well as leaders of ministries, agencies and the Office of the National Civil Defense Steering Committee.

The dispatch noted that storm No. 10, internationally named Bualoi, has strengthened to level 12 (equivalent to 118- 133 kilometers per hour), with gusts up to level 15 (equivalent to 167-183 kilometers per hour), moving rapidly toward Vietnam’s mainland. This system is expected to intensify further as it nears the coast, potentially reaching level 13 (equivalent to 134-149 kilometers per hour) with gusts up to level 16 (equivalent to 184-201 kilometers per hour) in the coming hours.

Previously, following the September 26 dispatch, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries, agencies and localities to persist in measures against storm No. 10 in the spirit of serious, decisive and effective manner.

Storm No. 10 is forecast to make landfall tonight, on September 28.

Specifically, efforts should focus on reinforcing and ensuring the safety of dikes and reservoirs; securing and anchoring houses; evacuating residents from dangerous areas; and stockpiling food and essential supplies in regions at risk of isolation.

Party Secretaries and Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of provinces and cities in the Northern and North Central regions have been instructed to send members of their standing and executive commissions, and leaders of relevant departments and agencies to typhoon- and flood-prone localities to directly inspect, supervise and guide the implementation of measures to respond to the storm developments, heavy rains, landslides and flash floods.

The Minister of the National Defense and the Minister of Public Security are tasked to instruct military and police forces stationed in the affected areas to review plans and proactively deploy personnel and equipment, ready to assist residents in responding to the typhoon and heavy rains, support evacuation and relocation, and carry out search and rescue operations as needed.

The Prime Minister has assigned Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha to establish steering committees in the storm-impacted provinces, aimed at focusing on prevention and mitigation, addressing the aftermaths of the storm, floods and landslides.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha is responsible for directing ministries, agencies and localities to promptly implement measures to respond to the typhoon, heavy rains, subsidence and landslides.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong