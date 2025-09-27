Expansion plans needed for North–South Expressway

Further studies and proposals are needed to explore multiple options for expanding sections of the North–South Expressway.

The Government Office has issued a statement conveying the conclusions of the standing government body following a meeting on plans to expand sections of the eastern North–South Expressway under the public–private partnership (PPP) model. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

The Standing Government body commended the Ministry of Construction for proactively proposing an expansion plan while emphasizing the need for thorough research into multiple options to ensure the overall investment efficiency of the expressway. The committee stressed that all proposals must safeguard the interests of the State and prevent losses, misconduct, and corruption.

Previously, out of 24 expressway sections planned for investment under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, only three were successfully implemented. The Standing Government body has noted a growing interest from investors, calling it a positive signal.

The Ministry of Construction has proposed prioritizing the expansion of expressway sections to six lanes, in line with the national master plan, with an initial focus on the 1,144-kilometer stretch between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Meanwhile, the 149-kilometer section of the My Thuan-Can Tho-Ca Mau route will not be considered for expansion at this stage due to low transport demand and construction and material supply challenges.

To mobilize private sector resources, the project will be implemented under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, using build–operate–transfer (BOT) contracts. Following the issuance of Resolution No. 68 by the Politburo on promoting private sector development, ten enterprises have expressed interest in participating.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh