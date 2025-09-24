National

Dong Nai Province, press agencies sign propaganda coordination program

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province held a signing ceremony for the 2025 propaganda coordination program with 12 central and local press agencies, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, on September 24.

Delegates attend the signing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the program, Dong Nai Province will coordinate with and create favorable conditions for the press agencies to inform about the province's potential, strengths, and achievements in socio-economic development and national defense and security. In addition, the local authorities will work with the press to counter false narratives, distorted information, and misinformation about the province.

Media agencies will accompany the province in covering key areas such as planning, investment, transportation, land management, and site clearance, particularly for major and strategic projects. They will also help promote local celebrations and political events, as well as cultural, sports, and tourism activities across the province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee, Le Truong Son, emphasized that Dong Nai is part of Vietnam’s Southern Key Economic Region, closely connected with Ho Chi Minh City, the Southeast region, the Central Highlands, the South Central Coast, and the Mekong Delta.

He noted that the signing of the propaganda coordination program will enable press agencies to more effectively follow developments on the ground and promptly report on the implementation of the Provincial Party Congress’s resolutions, the two-tier local government model, and the province’s efforts in ensuring national defense and security, particularly in light of Dong Nai’s 260-kilometer border with Cambodia.

By Tan Nhat – Translated by Kim Khanh

