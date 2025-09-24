Press Law amendments proposed to protect journalists

Many reporters and newspaper leaders voiced their opinions on Press Law amendments with the aim to protect journalists and integrate AI.

Permanent Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies Huynh Thi Phuc chairs the conference

At a recent conference held by the Ho Chi Minh City Delegation of National Assembly Deputies to review the draft of the amended Law on Press, several key proposals were put forward, including legalizing the protection of journalists and integrating policies for artificial intelligence (AI) development within the press sector.

Journalist Mai Ngoc Phuoc, Editor-in-Chief of Ho Chi Minh City Law Newspaper, recommended a clearer definition for 'main multimedia media agency.' He also proposed adding a provision to prohibit threats, attacks, and harassment against journalists in cyberspace, citing the increasing number of such incidents on social media platforms.

Deputy Chief Nguyen Xuan Thuy of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee reinforced this sentiment, advocating for a legal provision that ensures the physical safety of journalists in the line of duty. He argued that since the Party's policy acknowledges the press's role in the fight against corruption, legalizing journalist protection would provide a clear basis for police and local authorities to take necessary measures when journalists are at risk.

Deputy Chief Nguyen XuanThuy also suggested the draft include policies on digital transformation, encouraging state support for press agencies to adopt AI, develop multimedia data, and implement innovative projects.

Journalist Duong Quang, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, raised concerns about the ambiguity of certain terms in the draft. He pointed out that Clause 3, Article 20, which allows for license revocation for 'many times' of administrative violations, is vague and open to interpretation. He recommended a more specific quantification, such as '3 or more times'.

Additionally, he criticized the 30-day deadline for responding to press inquiries (Article 33) as too long for the current media landscape and proposed shortening it to 14 days.

Journalist Nguyen Ngoc Anh (with pen name Hong Lam), Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, highlighted inconsistencies in the draft's terminology. He noted that the draft defines 'magazine' as a 'press product,' which contradicts the earlier, broader definition of the term. He also questioned the inclusion of 'newsletters' and 'special issues' as 'information products' within the law, arguing that the law should only regulate what is explicitly considered 'press.'

Finally, regarding Article 29, Journalist Hong Lam commented that the mandatory 5-year renewal period is wasteful, especially when other sectors like the police use long-term ID cards. He suggested a standardized card model that would only require renewal when the card design changes.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan