Navy, Border Guards fully mobilized in response to Bualoi

On the afternoon of September 27, Colonel Tran The Phan, Commander of the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command, inspected local preparedness and response measures ahead of Storm Bualoi.

The colonel and his working delegation from the Civil Defense Command of Quang Ngai Province carried out an on-site inspection of the system of shelters for fishing vessels at Tinh Hoa Fishing Port in Dong Son Commune, Quang Ngai Province. By the afternoon of September 27, nearly 300 fishing boats had safely taken shelter.

According to statistics as of 10:30 a.m. on the same day, Quang Ngai Province had a total of 6,422 fishing vessels, of which 324 boats with more than 3,800 crew members were still operating at sea. Among them, 26 vessels remained in areas considered dangerous due to the storm but have been, and are continuing to, move to safer locations for shelter.

The majority of the remaining fishing boats have docked at safe anchorages, with 961 vessels currently sheltering at ports and harbors across the province.

All vessel owners and captains have been duly informed about the storm’s developments and its projected path.

Colonel Tran The Phan, Commander of the Quang Ngai Provincial Military Command, stated that in response to storm Bualoi, the Civil Defense Command of Quang Ngai Province has closely monitored weather developments in recent days and rigorously implemented directives from the Central Government, the Prime Minister, the Ministry of National Defense, and Military Region 5. Based on this, the Provincial People’s Committee issued an urgent official dispatch on September 26 to proactively deploy response measures against the typhoon.

Departments, agencies, and local authorities have developed response plans, with the Border Guard forces intensifying efforts to raise awareness and urge fishermen to promptly bring their vessels to safe anchorage.

From 5:00 p.m. on September 27, Quang Ngai Province has imposed a ban on all types of vessels from going out to sea, including passenger transport services on the Sa Ky–Ly Son route and between Lon Island and Be Island, until weather conditions stabilize.

All vessels that have returned to shore must strictly comply with the directives of local authorities and relevant forces, ensuring no one remains on board during the storm’s landfall to prevent casualties.

The Civil Defense Command of Quang Ngai Province is currently coordinating with various departments to inspect disaster prevention efforts, with a particular focus on fire and explosion prevention as vessels gather to anchor, ensuring that they are arranged neatly and safely.

For coastal communes and high-risk landslide areas, Quang Ngai provincial authorities have also directed the Civil Defense Command of the province to conduct inspections to ensure safety and prevent loss of life and property.

According to Mr. Nguyen Dinh Trung, Director of the Quang Ngai Province’s Fisheries Port Management Board, the functional units are urgently calling on vessels to return to shore to avoid the storm, with close coordination between the Border Guard and local governments. Upon arrival at the port, the management board will guide the safe arrangement of vessels at anchor. At the same time, the board continuously updates the Ministry’s storm shelter instructions.

At Tinh Hoa Fishing Port, nearly 300 vessels have safely docked. The port management board has instructed all boats to inspect their electrical systems, implement fire and explosion prevention measures, and maintain environmental sanitation, and it has urged fishermen not to remain on board during the storm.

At the Ly Son Border Guard Station in the Ly Son Special Zone, forces and equipment have been deployed to issue storm warnings and enforce a ban on vessels going to sea. They are also coordinating with local authorities to conduct vessel counts and assist fishermen in securing their boats before the storm approaches the waters surrounding Ly Son Island.

Major Nguyen Van Khanh, Deputy Head of the Ly Son Border Guard Station, said that the unit has deployed forces on standby, ready to respond to any arising situations. The station maintains a 24/7 search and rescue duty, notifies and urges vessels operating in maritime areas to take precautions, and dispatches teams to local areas to coordinate with local authorities, various forces, families, vessel owners, and captains to secure and arrange boats and fish cages at the Ly Son vessel anchorage.

Currently, there are approximately 430 means of water transport in Ly Son Special Zone. The Ly Son Border Guard Station has successfully called for and accounted for 403 vessels taking shelter at An Hai Port and An Vinh Anchorage.

Of the 57 marine fish cages in Ly Son, 40 have been brought into Ly Son Fishing Port for shelter, with the remaining cages expected to be secured by the afternoon of September 27.

On the same day, troops of radar stations under Regiment 351 of Naval Region 3, stationed from Ha Tinh to Gia Lai and the special zones of Con Co and Ly Son, swiftly implemented measures to prevent disasters and ensure the safety of personnel and equipment.

In Con Co Special Zone in Quang Tri Province and Ly Son Special Zone in Quang Ngai Province, weather conditions included rain, light winds, and waves reaching levels 4 to 5.

At the summit of Son Tra in Da Nang City, the weather was characterized by rain and dense fog.

Also on the same day, the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard Command activated comprehensive emergency storm response plans, urgently calling on thousands of vessels to seek safe shelter. Forces and equipment were placed on standby, ready to respond in the event of any adverse developments.

According to the Quang Tri Provincial Border Guard Command, as of the afternoon of September 27, a total of 8,574 out of 8,577 vessels, carrying 23,232 crew members, had safely anchored. Only three vessels, with 28 crew members still operating at sea, have been urgently notified to seek shelter from the approaching storm.

Border guard forces have been placed on full alert, with 100 percent of personnel on duty. At the same time, they are working closely with local authorities to inspect vulnerable areas, including reservoirs, dams, and landslide risk zones, while proactively preparing evacuation plans for residents.

Along the two border lines, 75 teams comprising 305 officers and soldiers have been deployed to stay closely engaged in local areas and assist communities in mitigating the aftermath of natural disasters. On the land border specifically, 17 teams with 37 personnel have been assigned to checkpoints and are conducting safety outreach and flood prevention efforts in inundated areas.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh