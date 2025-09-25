Vietnam aims for 115 diplomatic missions by 2030

By 2030, Vietnam strives to establish 115 representative missions worldwide as per the Government's Resolution.

The Government has issued Resolution No. 292/NQ-CP, outlining a comprehensive plan to develop its foreign affairs sector through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The resolution aims to build a modern, professional diplomatic service and strengthen Vietnam's role on the world stage.

A key objective of the plan is to expand Vietnam's diplomatic presence abroad. The Government is pushing to establish a network of 115 representative missions by 2030, with an ambitious long-term goal of approximately 150 missions worldwide by 2045.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to ensure Vietnam's foreign policy and international standing are commensurate with the nation's new position and strength.

The plan identifies key solutions, including:

· Upgrading Diplomatic Infrastructure: The Government will invest in modern, synchronized IT and communication infrastructure, specialized databases, and software systems for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its missions abroad.

· Improving Personnel Policies: The resolution calls for better compensation and benefits for members of Vietnam's overseas missions to align with standards in the ASEAN region and other nations at a similar stage of development.

· Promoting Diplomatic Identity: The plan emphasizes developing a distinct identity for Vietnam's diplomacy in the new era. This includes building on the nation's tradition of peaceful diplomacy and President Ho Chi Minh's humanistic foreign policy ideals.

The Government will also create and implement a unified brand identity and motto for the diplomatic sector.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan