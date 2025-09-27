National

Politburo adopts conclusion on performance of two-tier local administration

The Politburo and the Secretariat urged timely removal of bottlenecks and inconsistencies in regulations related to operations of the new apparatus, acceleration of administrative procedure reform.

The Politburo and the Secretariat urged timely removal of bottlenecks and inconsistencies in regulations related to operations of the new apparatus, acceleration of administrative procedure reform, further streamlining of internal apparatus, and swift restructuring and rearrangement of commune-level cadres and civil servants.

vna-potal-quang-ngai-tinh-gon-bo-may-hieu-qua-phuc-vu-nhan-da.jpg
An official guides local residents in carrying out administrative procedures in Quang Ngai province. (Photo: VNA)

The Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on September 26 issued Conclusion No. 195-KL/TW on the performance of the political system and two-tier local administration since July 1, 2025.

The Politburo and the Secretariat acknowledged Party committees at all levels for their swift, proactive, and serious implementation of assigned tasks. They were praised for fulfilling many tasks ahead of schedule, addressing challenges, and promptly resolving issues arising in practice to ensure the smooth and effective operation of the political system and two-tier local administration.

The Politburo and the Secretariat requested Party committees at all levels to successfully organise congresses of the Party organisations subordinate to the Party Central Committee as scheduled, and to continue implementing the previous conclusions on enhancing the efficiency of the political system and local government.

They also urged timely removal of bottlenecks and inconsistencies in regulations related to operations of the new apparatus, especially at the grassroots level, acceleration of administrative procedure reform, strengthening of inspection and guidance, further streamlining of internal apparatus, and swift restructuring and rearrangement of commune-level cadres and civil servants to ensure effective and efficient governance.

They urged the implementation of the newly-issued Politburo resolutions, increased communications on the Party’s guidelines, policies, orientations, and national development strategies, along with the expansion of effective models to promote public consensus.

The Government's Party Committee, the Government, and relevant agencies were asked to maintain close coordination with the National Assembly’s Party Committee in carrying out the tasks pertaining to institutional building and legal refinement.

Meanwhile, ministries, agencies, and localities were demanded to push ahead with implementing Plan 02-KH/BCD on digital transformation within the political system, dated June 19, 2025, of the Steering Committee for Resolution 57, and swiftly deal with shortcomings and obstacles linked with institutional frameworks, infrastructure, technology, and personnel as pointed out in the report of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission.

VNA

Tags

two-tier local administration efficient governance civil servants

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Pham Van Truong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn