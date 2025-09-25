First Congress of NA Party Organization for 2025 – 2030 tenure concludes

Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested subordinate Party organisations to thoroughly grasp and widely disseminate the content of the congress’s resolution.

An overview of the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organisation in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

After two working days, the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organization for the 2025–2030 tenure concluded on September 25 morning, having fulfilled its entire agenda.

In his closing remarks, Secretary of the NA’s Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man requested subordinate Party organizations to thoroughly grasp and widely disseminate the content of the congress’s resolution. He also urged the swift completion of an action program to implement the resolution, ensuring clear assignment of tasks, responsibilities, deadlines, and completion schedules to generate strong momentum right from the start of the new tenure.

The NA Chairman called for stronger performance in lawmaking, supervision, and decision-making on important national issues; continued substantive and effective coordination with the Government to contribute to Vietnam’s goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a developed, high-income nation by 2045. The leader also stressed the need to build a clean, strong, and comprehensive NA Party organization.

The congress reached a high consensus in adopting key documents, including the Political Report of the NA Party Committee for the 2020–2025 term, the self-review report of the committee’s leadership and direction during the term, and the consolidated opinions of the NA Party Organization on the draft documents to be submitted to the 14th National Party Congress.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) presents flowers to National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to congratulate the congress. (Photo: VNA)

Delegates voted to adopt the resolution and heard the announcement of the Politburo’s decision assigning 21 official and six alternate delegates of the NA Party Organization to attend the 14th National Party Congress.

The resolution identifies four breakthroughs, including directing timely institutionalization of Party guidelines in constitutional and legislative work; turning legal institutions into a competitive advantage; ensuring lawmaking as a “breakthrough of breakthroughs”; and building and perfecting laws for the socialist-oriented market economy and reviewing, developing, and completing a legal system that paves the way for national development while safeguarding sovereignty and security.

The resolution also underscores intensifying international integration in lawmaking and institutional development and enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy. In addition, it highlights the renewal of methods and content of supervision and decision-making on major national issues, while calling for attracting and utilizing high-quality human resources, experts, and scientists to serve the NA and State Audit Office. It is also necessary to promote digital transformation in the operations of the NA, moving toward building a digital legislature.

