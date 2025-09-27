PM attends ground-breaking ceremony for two major projects in Hai Phong city

PM Pham Minh Chinh said the projects align with Vietnam’s national development strategy to restructure the economy and renew its growth model for rapid and sustainable progress.

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Tan Trao Industrial Park (IP) infrastructure development project (first phase) and Hai Phong liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled thermal power plant in the northern port city of Hai Phong on September 26, two flagship projects celebrating the first municipal Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure.

The Tan Trao IP is expected to selectively attract hi-tech projects, with investors required to transfer technology, train local workers, and share management expertise. The Hai Phong LNG-fired thermal power plant, meanwhile, is designed as a showcase of green development.

The government leader asked ministries and agencies to streamline legal procedures to support Hai Phong and investors, while the city was urged to expedite land clearance, administrative processes, and necessary infrastructure development to ensure the projects go ahead on schedule.

The Tan Trao IP, developed by Vinhomes Hai Phong Industrial Zone Investment JSC, covers nearly 227 ha in Kien Hung and Nghi Duong communes in its first phase, with a total investment topping VND4 trillion (US$153.8 million). Set for completion over five years, the IP aims to become a new growth engine, boost local investment appeal and serve as a model for Vietnam’s industrial hubs.

Once completed, it is expected to woo investments in advanced industries, including electrical and electronic manufacturing, telecoms, pharmaceuticals, supporting industries, new materials, clean and renewable energy. The park is projected to employ tens of thousands of skilled workers from Vietnam and abroad.

The Hai Phong LNG-fueled thermal power plant, located within the Tan Trao IP, is a joint venture between Vingroup JSC and VinEnergo Energy JSC, covering nearly 100 ha with a total investment of over VND178 trillion ($6.74 billion).

Designed with a 4,800 MW capacity, including 1,600 MW in the first phase and 3,200 MW in the second, the plant is slated to begin operations in late 2030. It will generate about 9.6 billion kWh annually in its first phase and 19.2 billion kWh in the second stage, positioning it as Vietnam’s largest thermal power plant and one of the world’s leading LNG-to-power establishments.

VNA