Lam Dong assigned to decide on investment policy for Phan Thiet Airport

Access road to Phan Thiet Airport Project (Photo: SGGP)

On September 24, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province announced that the Government Office had issued Official Dispatch No. 9014/VPCP-CN, conveying the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on the construction project of Phan Thiet Airport, specifically the civil aviation component.

The People’s Council of Lam Dong Province serves as the authoritative body responsible for approving investment policies for Group A projects utilizing state capital within its local jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province holds the authority to approve investment policies related to the construction of airports, including runways and terminals. Adjustments to investment policies, as well as the termination or suspension of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) contracts, are likewise executed at the provincial level, provided that the contracts fall within the signing authority of the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has directed the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province to, based on the aforementioned legal provisions, carry out the termination of the project contract, approve the investment policy, and approve adjustments to the investment policy for the Phan Thiet Airport project (civil aviation component) within its authority, ensuring full compliance with legal regulations.

The military component of Phan Thiet Airport has been completed. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Construction, within their respective functions and assigned responsibilities, are tasked with coordinating and providing guidance to the People’s Committee of Lam Dong throughout the implementation process.

The Phan Thiet Airport project, located in Mui Ne Ward, Lam Dong Province, commenced construction in 2015 and comprises two components, including military, which has been completed, and civilian. The civilian section involves upgrading the airport from a category 4C to 4E, featuring a 3,050-meter runway and a designed capacity to handle 2 million passengers annually by 2030. However, the project has experienced delays due to changes in investors, modifications to the investment model, and complications related to procedural and jurisdictional approvals.

Clearly defining the authority to decide and adjust investment policies is regarded as the key breakthrough in resolving the project’s most significant bottleneck. This clarification paves the way for the timely commencement of the civilian component, ensuring synchronization with the military infrastructure and meeting the expectations of both the public and businesses.

By Tien Thang – Translated by Kim Khanh