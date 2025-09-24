HCMC, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh reach agreement on Ring Road 4 project plan

The People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh reached an agreement on a plan to coordinate the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 construction project, a key inter-regional infrastructure work.

The information was announced by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on September 23.

The project is implemented in accordance with Resolution 220/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly and in line with the Government’s directives.

Map of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4

Ho Chi Minh City has been designated as the focal agency, responsible for overall coordination, while each province will be responsible for the component projects within its territory. Most of the cleared land is expected to be handed over by 2026.

The component projects under public investment will start construction in February 2026 and be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

For the component projects under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, investors will be selected in the first half of 2026, with construction beginning in September 2026 and completion and operation set for 2028.

The entire project is expected to be finalized and handed over in 2029.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4 section through Binh Duong starts construction

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong