National

HCMC, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh reach agreement on Ring Road 4 project plan

SGGP

The People’s Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh reached an agreement on a plan to coordinate the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 construction project, a key inter-regional infrastructure work.

The information was announced by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction on September 23.

The project is implemented in accordance with Resolution 220/2025/QH15 of the National Assembly and in line with the Government’s directives.

images2536048-8-9-3-8627.jpg
Map of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 4

Ho Chi Minh City has been designated as the focal agency, responsible for overall coordination, while each province will be responsible for the component projects within its territory. Most of the cleared land is expected to be handed over by 2026.

The component projects under public investment will start construction in February 2026 and be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

For the component projects under the public–private partnership (PPP) model, investors will be selected in the first half of 2026, with construction beginning in September 2026 and completion and operation set for 2028.

The entire project is expected to be finalized and handed over in 2029.

Related News
By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 4 construction project component projects under public investment Ho Chi Minh City Dong Nai Tay Ninh component projects under PPP model

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn