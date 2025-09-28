National

Several airports in Central Vietnam suspend operations due to storm No.10

SGGP

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam announced the temporary suspension of operations at several airports in the Central region last night as storm No. 10 moves inland.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) reported that Tho Xuan, Vinh and Dong Hoi airports are forecast to be directly impacted by storm No. 10, internationally named Bualoi.

Meanwhile, Phu Bai and Da Nang international airports will be affected early gusty winds caused by the storm’s circulation.

Airports will suspend operations as follows as Dong Hoi Airport, closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 28; Tho Xuan Airport, closed from 10 p.m. on September 28 to 7 a.m. on September 29; Phu Bai International Airport, closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 28; and Da Nang International Airport, closed between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on September 28.

The CAAV has ordered 24-hour on-site duty and strict compliance with storm and tropical depression response procedures in civil aviation activities.

1000010238-2820-382.jpg

Due to the impact of storm No. 10, Vietnam Airlines announced that on September 28, flight VN1597 (Hanoi – Dong Hoi) and flight VN1404 (Ho Chi Minh City – Dong Hoi) will depart earlier, rescheduled to 5:30 a.m. on the same day; flight VN1590 (Dong Hoi – Hanoi) will depart at 7:10 a.m.; flight VN1405 (Dong Hoi – Ho Chi Minh City) will depart at 7:45 a.m.; flight VN7270 (Ho Chi Minh City – Tho Xuan, Thanh Hoa) will depart at 7:00 a.m.; and flight VN7271 (Tho Xuan – Ho Chi Minh City) will depart at 9:25 a.m.

In addition, on September 28, Vietnam Airlines will cancel all flights to and from Phu Bai Airport, Hue. During this period, several other domestic and international flights may also be disrupted as a result of the storm.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

