National Assembly must enhance people's and Party's characters in operations

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the first Congress of the NA’s Party Organisation in Hanoi on September 25, where he highlighted the need for the legislature to enhance the people’s and the Party's characters in its operations.

Party General Secretary To Lam addresses the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organisation in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

The Party chief said that the NA—the highest representative body of the people—must be closely connected with the people, showing through every law, question-and-answer session, and important decision, all aimed at the supreme goal—the happiness, prosperity, and freedom of the people and the country’s prosperity.

Every law should not just be a legal document but a crystallization of the people’s intellect, will, and aspirations, he said, stressing that every deputy must be a loyal voice of voters and the entire nation, serving as a trustworthy bridge, bringing the breath of real life to the NA, and conveying appropriate legislative decisions back to society, thereby helping to improve people’s lives.

At the same time, General Secretary To Lam also asked the NA to ensure the Party's character in its operations, explaining that the Party's character does not reduce democracy but guides its correct implementation within the country’s regime. Deputies who are Party members must carry out their “dual responsibility”—acting as a direct link between the Party and the NA, and between the people’s aspirations and the country’s important decisions.

The Party leader also outlined four major orientations for the NA's operations in the future, including renovating the mindset to show strong performance in legislation, supreme supervision, and decision-making on the nation's critical matters. Attention must be paid to new fields such as the digital economy, digital assets, renewable energy, green growth, the circular economy, the environment, climate change, and non-traditional defense and security, he said.

An overview of the first Congress of the National Assembly (NA)’s Party Organization in Hanoi on September 25. (Photo: VNA)

The legislature must deepen its supreme supervision, focusing on urgent issues such as land management, natural resources, the environment, anti-corruption, waste prevention, and protecting human rights and citizens’ rights, the Party chief said.

Regarding the decision-making on the country's important issues, General Secretary To Lam said that every resolution and decision not only impacts socio-economic development, defense, security, and millions of lives but also leaves a long-lasting mark on the nation’s future. Therefore, the NA must demonstrate mettle, wisdom, objectivity, and fairness in decisions on major issues such as socio-economic development strategies, national budget allocation, key infrastructure projects, social welfare policies, international integration, and sovereignty matters. National interests and the people’s benefits must always be placed first and foremost, firmly preventing manipulation by interest groups or foreign forces, he stressed.

The Party leader also reminded the NA to continue reforming its operation methods to enhance efficiency and pay more attention to Party building and personnel development.

In the coming time, the NA must concentrate on organizing the 10th session, the final session of the 15th legislature; preparing for celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the first general election; organizing elections of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure; and actively contributing to the success of the 14th Party Congress, the leader added.

Vietnamplus