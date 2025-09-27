Can Tho poised to lead Mekong Delta as growth engine: NA Chairman

Can Tho City must shine as a regional hub for scientific research, with widespread adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence across the political system and the public, said NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at Can Tho's first Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure on September 27 (Photo: VNA)

Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has expressed confidence in Can Tho’s role as the central hub and economic powerhouse of the Mekong Delta, befitting its status as a centrally run city.

Addressing the first municipal Party Congress for the 2025-2030 tenure on September 27, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised Can Tho, now encompassing the former provinces of Hau Giang and Soc Trang, for its strides over the past term.

The local economy reached VND312.6 trillion (nearly US$12 billion), driven by an average annual growth rate of 7.41 percent. Per capita gross regional domestic product stood at VND96.9 million, while State budget revenues surpassed VND105 trillion. Not stopping there, Can Tho smashed its new-style rural area development goals, slashing the household poverty rate to 0.74 percent.

A clean and strong Party and political system are critical for Can Tho’s continued progress, he stressed, urging substantive solidarity, due attention to personnel affairs, and a full-throttle fight against corruption, wastefulness, negative practices, and shortcomings from the previous term as well.

The top legislator asked for the smooth and uniform operation of the two-tier local government model to meet the demand of a new development stage.

He also pressed for bold measures to effectively realize the seven major resolutions issued by the Politburo over the past nine months, requesting the city to propose updates to support the review of the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution 59 that outlines Can Tho’s development through 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the NA’s Resolution 45 on piloting tailored mechanisms for the city’s growth.

A particular focus, he said, should be on accelerating science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation, drawing inspiration from global urban models.

Can Tho, he added, must shine as a regional hub for scientific research, with widespread adoption of digital tools and artificial intelligence across the political system and the public.

Economic development remains a priority, with the top legislator calling for stronger regional connectivity, environmental protection, and climate change response. He highlighted the city’s strategic assets—international airport, seaports, waterways, and expressways—as key to unlocking new growth opportunities and establishing Can Tho as a logistics hub and a go-to center for hi-tech agriculture, seafood processing, trade, finance, education, health care, and technology for both the region and the nation.

Tourism, branded as “Can Tho—the riverside city,” should leverage the unique river culture to attract foreign visitors, he said, insisting on balanced urban and rural development through proper planning to keep things tight and supportive.

In the bigger picture, Chairman Man said economic gains must go hand-in-hand with enhanced national defense security and external relations to keep the city politically stable and socially safe.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man presents the Politburo's decision appointing Le Quang Tung as Secretary of the Can Tho municipal Party Committee for the 2025-2030 tenure. (Photo: VNA)

At the congress, Nguyen Thanh Tam, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the Politburo’s decisions on the appointment of the municipal Party Committee, its Standing Board, and the Secretary and Vice Secretaries for the 2025–2030 term.

Accordingly, Le Quang Tung, member of the Party Central Committee, member of the NA Party Committee's Standing Board, member of the NA Standing Committee, NA Secretary General, and Chairman of the NA Office, was named as Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, stepping down from his previous roles in the NA Party Committee and Office for the 15th tenure.

The municipal Party Committee consists of 77 members, backed by an 18-member Standing Board.

