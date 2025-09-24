Deputy PM urges acceleration of progress on APEC 2027 projects

Deputy PM inspected several major projects under construction, including Phu Quoc International Airport, APEC Conference Center, as well as Duong Dong 2 and Cua Can reservoirs.

Time is ticking for Phu Quoc as Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung pressed provincial leaders and investors to quicken the pace of major infrastructure projects crucial to hosting the 2027 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Week.

On Tuesday, the Deputy PM led a delegation to inspect ongoing works, including the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport, the APEC Conference Centre and the Duong Dong 2 and Cua Can reservoirs, before holding a working session with An Giang’s key officials.

He urged them to clear obstacles hampering progress, calling for full use of mechanisms and policies issued by the Party and State.

Provincial reports show that of 21 APEC 2027 infrastructure projects, An Giang has secured investors for seven off-budget schemes and approved contractors for eight public-investment projects. Five have already met or surpassed schedule, notably the airport expansion, the Bai Dat Do and Nui Ong Quan urban areas, and underground infrastructure in An Thoi and Duong Dong.

Challenges persist in land clearance, resettlement, licensing of construction materials, investor selection under public-private partnerships and wastewater treatment pricing.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung (center), together with a delegation, inspects the Duong Dong 2 reservoir project.(Photo: VNA)

To tackle these, Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung backed splitting the APEC Avenue project into two sub-projects with 70 percent central budget support, retaining the same mechanism for the urban rail line, and speeding up the handover of airport infrastructure assets to the investor before October 1.

He also directed authorities to urgently seek investors for wastewater, clean water and conference center projects, while noting the province’s proposal for a coastal road on Phú Quốc island.

An Giang was instructed to reassess its financial capacity for 2026–2030, mobilise social resources and work with the Ministry of Finance on potential support measures to be submitted to the Prime Minister.

